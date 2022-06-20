Daniela Mercury fights court battle against Eduardo Bolsonaro over fake news

The singer Daniela Mercury filed a lawsuit against the federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP). In April of this year, the president’s son became involved in publicizing fake news (fake news) related to the artist’s name. The case is currently in court, following the filing of a criminal complaint by Daniela on Wednesday, June 15, according to the newspaper O Globo.

The defamation referred to in the process took place in a video posted on the Bolsonarista deputy’s social media. In it, Eduardo Bolsonaro passed on a voice that he attributed to the Bahian singer declaring that Jesus Christ was gay. Daniela coined the phrase “fake news is a crime” in season. The politician interrupted the publication, but the story continued, with the possibility of legal repercussions as a result of what happened.

The video was a fake montage that won Eduardo’s endorsement with the caption “Brazil doesn’t deserve this”.

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

The analysis of the criminal action is the responsibility of the 20th Criminal Court of Sao Paulo Court of Justice.

About the subject









Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags