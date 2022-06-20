David Brazil revolts at the “hypocrisy” of the internet after video

After the LeoDias column reflected the exclusion of the video in which David Brazil and Ludmilla staged Simaria in an interview with the owner of this column, the influencer responded to the criticism received. David pointed to “hypocrisy” on social media and recalled a video he made of Rita Cadillac.

“Funny that with Rita Cadillac nobody said anything, nothing! And live the hypocrisy of this internet and here I am… Peaceful conscience at the maximum degree, amen?”, vented the influencer.

David Brazil also responded to a fan’s comment, stating that he will call Ludmilla to open a bakery, in mockery of critics: “Want cookies, I’m going to open a bakery with Ludmilla. Here comes Ludêdêdê Bakery”.

