David Neres agrees with a great European club and already has a date to be presented

At the age of 25, David Neres is changing clubs. Having lived a great moment, mainly between the years 2017 and 2019, the player saw his performance drop and even ended up losing his place in the Brazilian national team and in the Dutch club, having been traded with Shakhtar.

David Neres arrived at the Ukrainian club in the last transfer window, but will leave the club without even debuting. This is because, since the country began to be attacked by Russia, there has been no more football there, with many players having even left the country.

Now, as determined by the journalist Fabrizio RomanoNeres will reinforce Benfica, from Portugal, replacing Everton Cebolinha, who has just been presented as a new reinforcement for Flamengo.

David Neres arrives in Lisbon and already has a date to be announced

Even, according to the 24 hour transfer, Neres is already in Lisbon and can be announced today . The news took everyone by surprise, as his arrival was only scheduled for next Tuesday (21).

Having been hired at zero cost due to a debt between Shakhtar and Benfica, Neres will play for the Encarnados for the next five seasons, that is, until June 2026.

The information is from the newspaper. The game and from the portal 24hr transfer.