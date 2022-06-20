Default reaches 66.1 million Brazilians and breaks historic record

More than 66 million Brazilians are in default, according to a Serasa survey for the month of April. This is the new record since data was collected in 2016, as it represents about R$271.6 billion in debt. Just now in 2022, more than 2 million people got their name dirty.

All this is a reflection of the unemployment scenario and high inflation in the country. THE instability economic crisis affects Brazilians and further harms family finances.

More Brazilians are in default

The growth in the number of Brazilians in default was already expected by economists. It is a situation aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of people with a dirty name represents more than 40% of the Brazilian adult population.

The Serasa survey showed that the banking and card segments account for 28.1% of the debts, but in the sequence are the basic bills such as water, electricity and gas. They represent 22.9% of Brazilian debts.

The survey also showed that most of the defaulting Brazilians are between 26 and 60 years old. Faced with this, many people seek credit in the attempt to get out of debt.

According to economists, this may not be the best way out, so stay tuned. They say this because they believe that the problem can snowball if the citizen cannot afford the installments.

The orientation is to use other resources, such as the extraordinary withdrawal from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) and the advance payment of the 13th salary for retirees.

Another way out is to try Negotiate debts and keep an eye on the “clean name” fairs, such as the Serasa negotiation program.

