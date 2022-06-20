“Deserves the Oscar”; Maria Bruaca scene in ‘Pantanal’ with outburst about Tenório moves the web

Maria Bruaca is one of the most beloved characters of “Pantanal”, TV Globo’s success. The housewife, played by Isabel Teixeira, moved netizens with a scene that aired this Saturday (18). On the web, the actress received a series of praise for her performance in the soap opera.

in the scene, bruaca talk to Zefa (Paula Barbosa) and gutta (Julia Dalavia), while remembering the beginning of the relationship with tenorio (Murilo Benicio). In the outburst, she reveals that she ran away from home so that she could get married, in addition to having moved several times with her husband.

“We ate the bread that the devil kneaded together. I thought it was just him and me in this world. I don’t know if I can handle it if he leaves.”she confessed, nervous about Tenório’s trip to meet Zuleica (Aline Borges) in São Paulo, and being comforted by her daughter. “If he leaves me, I’m going to die. I’m going to die, but first I’m going to kill him”snapped Bruaca, in tears.

On the web, those who followed the scene did not spare praise for the character and the actress: “What a woman, what an actress. Totally stole the spotlight“, said an internaut. “Deserves the Oscar“said another. “Isabel Teixeira’s IMPECCABLE performance as Maria Bruaca. She deserves every award possible.” declared one more. “How giant Isabel Teixeira is. She goes from humor to drama in a matter of minutes and is brilliant at both.“said another one afterwards.

