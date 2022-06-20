Do you have diabetes? Know what foods are allowed and what to avoid

Diet is very important to help diabetics control blood glucose levels, preventing changes such as hyperglycemia, which is excess sugar, or hypoglycemia, which is an exaggerated drop in blood sugar.
Sugar imbalance, common in situations where diabetes is not controlled, can lead to health complications, such as dizziness, weakness, headache and, in more severe cases, blindness, kidney or heart disease.
Therefore, in the diet for diabetes it is important to include or increase the intake of foods rich in fiber, which help control blood sugar levels, called blood glucose. Low glycemic index options — slowly absorbed by the body, keeping blood sugar levels balanced — are also recommended.
In addition, it is important to consume foods rich in fat, such as butter, milk and cheese, in moderation, as excessive intake of these foods can cause insulin sensitivity, favoring an increase in blood sugar levels.
With the diagnosis of diabetes, a consultation with an endocrinologist and nutritionist should be made for a complete clinical and nutritional assessment and prescription of the most appropriate nutritional plan.
Foods allowed and to avoid
|allowed
|With moderation
|Avoid
|Beans, lentils, peas, chickpeas and soy
|Brown rice, wholemeal bread, couscous, cassava flour, popcorn, peas, cornmeal, potatoes, pumpkin, cassava, yams, sweet potatoes, beets and turnips
|White rice, snacks, puff pastry, white wheat flour, cakes, white breads, cookies, Waffle
|Fresh fruit with peel: apple, pear, orange, peach, apricot, tangerine, red berries and green banana
Fresh vegetables: lettuce, broccoli, zucchini, mushrooms, onion, tomato, spinach, cauliflower, peppers, eggplant and carrots
|Fresh fruit: melon, papaya, jackfruit, persimmon, pinecone and grapes
|Fruits: watermelon, fruit in syrup, fruit jellies and fruit juices
Dry fruits: dates, figs, apricot, raisin, plum
|Flaked oats, corn, quinoa, rye and barley
|Wholemeal pancakes made at home
|Breakfast cereals that contain sugar
|Lean meats: chicken, turkey, fish, seafood, eggs and tofu
|Red meat
|Sausages: salami, bologna, ham, sausage
|stevia sweetener
|Other sweeteners, such as sodium saccharin and aspartame
|Sugar, honey, brown sugar, syrup, sugar cane, ice cream and chocolates
|Seeds: sunflower, linseed, chia, pumpkin
Dry fruits: walnuts, cashews, almonds, hazelnuts, peanuts
|Olive oil, flaxseed oil, avocado oil and coconut oil
|Fried foods, refined vegetable oils such as soy or sunflower, margarine, butter and lard
|Water, unsweetened teas and coffee, naturally flavored waters
|Dark chocolate, preferably with more than 80% cocoa
|Alcoholic beverages, industrialized juices and soft drinks
|Low-fat milk and yogurts, white cheeses such as ricotta, mines or cottage cheese
|Semi-skimmed milk and yogurts
|Whole milk and yogurts, yellow cheeses, condensed milk, cottage cheese, cream and cream cheese
The ideal is to always eat small portions of food every three hours, having three main meals and two to three snacks a day (mid-morning, mid-afternoon and before bed), respecting the meal time.
Allowed fruits must be consumed along with other foods during meals and always in small portions. It is important to give preference to the consumption of the whole fruit, since the amount of fiber is greater than that present in juices.
Can people with diabetes eat sweets?
It is important to avoid eating sweets in diabetes, as they contain large amounts of sugar, which causes the blood glucose level to rise too high and the diabetes to get out of control, increasing the risk of diseases associated with diabetes, such as blindness, heart problems, kidney problems. and difficulty healing wounds, for example.
However, if you have a balanced diet and blood glucose is controlled, you can eventually consume some sweets, preferably prepared at home.
0
What to eat to lower blood glucose
To lower blood sugar and control diabetes, it is recommended to consume fiber-rich foods at every meal, with at least 25 to 30 grams of them per day. In addition, preference should be given to foods with a low and medium glycemic index, which will help control glucose levels.
It is also important to perform physical activity regularly, such as walking or dancing, between 30 and 60 minutes a day. In addition, one should measure the amount of sugar in the blood daily and use the medications prescribed by the doctor.
With information from the Tua Saúde portal.
Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.