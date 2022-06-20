Do you have diabetes? Know what foods are allowed and what to avoid

Diet is very important to help diabetics control blood glucose levels, preventing changes such as hyperglycemia, which is excess sugar, or hypoglycemia, which is an exaggerated drop in blood sugar.

Sugar imbalance, common in situations where diabetes is not controlled, can lead to health complications, such as dizziness, weakness, headache and, in more severe cases, blindness, kidney or heart disease.

Therefore, in the diet for diabetes it is important to include or increase the intake of foods rich in fiber, which help control blood sugar levels, called blood glucose. Low glycemic index options — slowly absorbed by the body, keeping blood sugar levels balanced — are also recommended.

In addition, it is important to consume foods rich in fat, such as butter, milk and cheese, in moderation, as excessive intake of these foods can cause insulin sensitivity, favoring an increase in blood sugar levels.

With the diagnosis of diabetes, a consultation with an endocrinologist and nutritionist should be made for a complete clinical and nutritional assessment and prescription of the most appropriate nutritional plan.

Foods allowed and to avoid

allowed With moderation Avoid Beans, lentils, peas, chickpeas and soy Brown rice, wholemeal bread, couscous, cassava flour, popcorn, peas, cornmeal, potatoes, pumpkin, cassava, yams, sweet potatoes, beets and turnips White rice, snacks, puff pastry, white wheat flour, cakes, white breads, cookies, Waffle Fresh fruit with peel: apple, pear, orange, peach, apricot, tangerine, red berries and green banana Fresh vegetables: lettuce, broccoli, zucchini, mushrooms, onion, tomato, spinach, cauliflower, peppers, eggplant and carrots Fresh fruit: melon, papaya, jackfruit, persimmon, pinecone and grapes Fruits: watermelon, fruit in syrup, fruit jellies and fruit juices Dry fruits: dates, figs, apricot, raisin, plum Flaked oats, corn, quinoa, rye and barley Wholemeal pancakes made at home Breakfast cereals that contain sugar Lean meats: chicken, turkey, fish, seafood, eggs and tofu Red meat Sausages: salami, bologna, ham, sausage stevia sweetener Other sweeteners, such as sodium saccharin and aspartame Sugar, honey, brown sugar, syrup, sugar cane, ice cream and chocolates Seeds: sunflower, linseed, chia, pumpkin Dry fruits: walnuts, cashews, almonds, hazelnuts, peanuts Olive oil, flaxseed oil, avocado oil and coconut oil Fried foods, refined vegetable oils such as soy or sunflower, margarine, butter and lard Water, unsweetened teas and coffee, naturally flavored waters Dark chocolate, preferably with more than 80% cocoa Alcoholic beverages, industrialized juices and soft drinks Low-fat milk and yogurts, white cheeses such as ricotta, mines or cottage cheese Semi-skimmed milk and yogurts Whole milk and yogurts, yellow cheeses, condensed milk, cottage cheese, cream and cream cheese

The ideal is to always eat small portions of food every three hours, having three main meals and two to three snacks a day (mid-morning, mid-afternoon and before bed), respecting the meal time.

Allowed fruits must be consumed along with other foods during meals and always in small portions. It is important to give preference to the consumption of the whole fruit, since the amount of fiber is greater than that present in juices.

Can people with diabetes eat sweets?

It is important to avoid eating sweets in diabetes, as they contain large amounts of sugar, which causes the blood glucose level to rise too high and the diabetes to get out of control, increasing the risk of diseases associated with diabetes, such as blindness, heart problems, kidney problems. and difficulty healing wounds, for example.

However, if you have a balanced diet and blood glucose is controlled, you can eventually consume some sweets, preferably prepared at home.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos Anyone with diabetes knows that there are many foods that should be avoided, especially those rich in bad fats, salt and, of course, sugar. On the other hand, there is also a list of foods that should be included in the menu to help keep blood sugar levels in check.The Picture Pantry/Getty Images ***salmon-foods-that-help-control-diabetes.jpg One of the natural foods that can help manage diabetes is salmon, which is rich in essential nutrients like vitamin D, protein and niacin. Not to mention omega-3s, which can help protect heart health and reduce inflammation associated with the disease.Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images ***orange-foods-that-help-control-diabetes.jpg Orange is another natural food that can help control diabetes, because in addition to helping to reduce cholesterol levels, it has fibers that help in the compaction of the time in which the fruit sugar is absorbed in the body. This helps to control blood glucose. In addition, it also has a low glycemic index.Alexander Spatari/Getty Images ***orange-cabbage-foods-that-help-control-diabetes.jpg Kale is rich in several essential nutrients for people with diabetes. That’s because in addition to having vitamins A, C, B6 and K, it also has folic acid, magnesium, calcium, fiber, oxidants and bile acid sequestrants, substances that lower cholesterol and limit the absorption of fat by the body.LauriPatterson/ Getty Images ***oat-foods-that-help-control-diabetes.jpg Oatmeal is one of the natural foods that have beta-glucan in its composition, a kind of heart-healthy fiber that slows down digestion and, consequently, prevents blood sugar from going out of control.Dougal Waters/Getty Images ***beans-foods-that-help-control-diabetes.jpg Beans are high-fiber and protein-rich foods with a low glycemic index, which help prevent fluctuations in blood sugar levels and also slow the rise in glucose levels. Aleksandr Zubkov/Getty Images ***cinnamon-foods-that-help-control-diabetes.jpg According to experts from the Annals of Family Medicine, cinnamon is quite beneficial to help control blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes. This is because it is able to decrease the levels of glycated hemoglobin and improve the availability of insulin. Westend61/ Getty Images ***flaxseed-foods-that-help-control-diabetes.jpg Consumption of small portions (at least five times a day) of flaxseeds is recommended for people with diabetes. In addition to being a source of magnesium, which helps control the release of insulin in the body and control blood glucose, it is also rich in fiber and good fats.Arletta Cwalina / EyeEm / Getty Images ***almond-foods-that-help-control-diabetes.jpg Excellent source of unsaturated fats, which lowers bad cholesterol and increases good ones, low in carbohydrates and rich in magnesium, protein, iron, zinc, fiber and vitamins B and E, almonds help reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes and also help control the diseaseElizaveta Antropova/ Getty Images ***green-tea-foods-that-help-control-diabetes.jpg Indicated for those with diabetes, heart disease and cancer, green tea helps regulate glucose in the body and is rich in polyphenols and antioxidants.ATU Images/ Getty Images ***maca-vinegar-foods-that-help-control-diabetes.jpg Apple cider vinegar is another natural food that helps in controlling diabetes. That’s because it helps to slow down the absorption of sugar and significantly improves insulin sensitivity or resistance to it. Daily consumption of the equivalent of two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar added to meals is recommended.jayk7/ Getty Images 0

What to eat to lower blood glucose

To lower blood sugar and control diabetes, it is recommended to consume fiber-rich foods at every meal, with at least 25 to 30 grams of them per day. In addition, preference should be given to foods with a low and medium glycemic index, which will help control glucose levels.

It is also important to perform physical activity regularly, such as walking or dancing, between 30 and 60 minutes a day. In addition, one should measure the amount of sugar in the blood daily and use the medications prescribed by the doctor.

With information from the Tua Saúde portal.

