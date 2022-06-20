Dominance beats Lightyear’s debut and is 2nd week at the top of the US box office

Jurassic World: Dominion continued to top the North American box office in its second weekend in theaters. With $58 million in gross, the film was well ahead of the week’s big opening, lightyear, which came in at number two with $51 million.

Completing the podium, Top Gun: Maverick continues to prove to be a box office giant, adding another $44 million to its gross. Worldwide, the film has already hit $800 million at the box office.

Following the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Domain shows dinosaurs roaming freely around the human world, some peacefully and others not so much. It’s up to former park employees, Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Owen (Chris Pratt), figure out what to do with this situation.

To do so, they enlist the help of a certain trio of scientists who have dealt with dinosaurs before: Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern). Also returns to the roster BD Wong, who plays the unscrupulous Dr. Wu from the first Jurassic Park.

The direction is Colin Trevorrowwho also signed the first Jurassic Worldfrom 2015. Jurassic World: Dominion is showing in Brazilian cinemas.

Check out the top 10 at the US box office below:

Box office

June 17th to 19th

1

1

Jurassic World: Dominion

Box office

June 17th to 19th

$58.66

Box office

Total

$249.79

two

two

lightyear

Box office

June 17th to 19th

$51.0

3

3

Top Gun: Maverick

Box office

June 17th to 19th

$44.0

Box office

Total

$466.16

4

4

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Box office

June 17th to 19th

$4.2

Box office

Total

$405.08

5

5

Bob’s Burger: The Movie

Box office

June 17th to 19th

$1.1

6

6

the bad guys

Box office

June 17th to 19th

$0.98

7

7

Everything Everywhere at the Same Time

Box office

June 17th to 19th

$0.95

8

8

Downton Abbey 2: A New Era

Box office

June 17th to 19th

$0.83

9

9

Sonic 2: The Movie

Box office

June 17th to 19th

$0.22

Box office

Total

$190.47

10

10

Brian and Charles

Box office

June 17th to 19th

$0.19

*Data in millions Source: Box Office Mojo

