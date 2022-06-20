Duel with Fluminense to mark Cruzeiro and Fbio reunion

photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro Fbio played 976 matches for Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro will meet again one of the biggest idols in its history next Thursday (16), at 7pm, at Maracan, in the first game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil against Fluminense. Goalkeeper Fbio will face the former club for the first time since he left Raposa in January this year.

Fbio left Cruzeiro after 17 uninterrupted years, 976 matches and 12 titles: two Brazilians (2013 and 2014), three Brazilian Cups (2000, 2017 and 2018) and seven Campeonato Mineiros (2006, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2014, 2018 and 2019). Even during this long period, the 41-year-old goalkeeper was unable to fulfill his biggest dream.

At the end of last season, the archer had shown interest in staying at Toca da Raposa II for another year, to finally complete 1,000 matches for Cruzeiro. However, he had his plans frustrated by the gesture of Ronaldo Fenmeno, who did not reach an agreement to renew with the goalkeeper.

At the time, Fbio informed that he had received a proposal for just three months of a relationship and the end of his career after the Campeonato Mineiro. He tried to convince those responsible for the SAF to close a year-long deal, as had been mentioned in the administration of President Srgio Santos Rodrigues, but he was unable to do so.

Fbio would already have 1,000 games for Cruzeiro?

But what if he had stayed at Toca da Raposa, would Fbio have already completed 1,000 games for Cruzeiro?

Remarkable moments of Fbio on Cruzeiro Fbio (behind Sorn) was the 2000 Copa do Brasil champion. At the time, he was Andr’s reserve. – photo: Archive/EM/D.APress On his return to the club, in 2005, Fbio was presented alongside defensive midfielder Marab and left-back Athirson – photo: Archive EM/DA Press In 2005, the fans took Fbio’s foot, accusing him of failing in two free kicks in the elimination of Cruzeiro for Paulista de Jundia, in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. – photo: File EM/DA Press In his second spell at Cruzeiro, Fbio won his first title in 2006, the State, over Ipatinga. – photo: Archive/EM/D.APress In 2007, Fbio had a difficult time at Cruzeiro, in the 4-0 rout for Atltico, in the Mineiro final. In the fourth goal, he had his back turned at the moment of Vanderlei’s submission – photo: Arquivo EM/DA Press In 2008, Fbio lifted the trophy of the Campeonato Mineiro, after a 5-0 thrashing of Atltico in the final. – photo: Archive/EM/D.APress In 2008, Fbio made a beautiful save from a penalty kicked by Nilmar, and helped Cruzeiro in the fight for the national title. The celestial club finished the competition in 3rd place. – photo: Archive/EM/D.APress The Minas Gerais title in 2009 was won with a new 5-0 rout over rivals Atltico. – photo: Archive/EM/D.APress In the first game of the 2009 Libertadores final, Fbio had one of his best performances with the Cruzeiro shirt. He was largely responsible for the 0-0 score in Argentina. In the return match, however, the celestial club ended up defeated by 2 to 1 to Estudiantes, in Mineiro. In 2009, Fbio saved a penalty taken by Ronaldo Fenmeno, in Mineiro. – photo: Archive/EM/D.APress In 2011, Fbio lifted the Minas Gerais champion trophy over rival Atltico. – photo: File EM/DA Press Fbio won the Bola de Prata award from Placar Magazine in 2010 and 2013, as the best Brazilian goalkeeper – photo: Arquivo/EM/D.APress Fbio won the ‘Craque do Brasileiro’ award, from CBF, in 2010 and 2013, as the best goalkeeper in the Brazilian – photo: Arquivo/EM/D.APress Fbio won his fourth Minas Gerais title in 2011, after a 2-0 victory over Atltico, at Arena do Jacar – photo: Arquivo/EM/D.APress In 2012, Ronaldinho Gacho joined the list of players who had penalty kicks defended by Fbio – photo: Arquivo/EM/D.APress In 2013, Fbio took penalty and rebound from Fred, at Maracan, for the Brazilian – photo: Arquivo/EM/D.APress In the game in which Cruzeiro celebrated the Brazilian title in 2013, Fbio closed the goal, against Grmio, in Mineiro – photo: Arquivo/EM/D.APress Capito Fbio lifted the 2013 Brazilian champion trophy – photo: Arquivo/EM/D.APress In 2014, Fbio won his fifth Minas Gerais title after a 0-0 draw with Atltico in Mineiro – photo: Arquivo/EM/D.APress At the 2014 Brazilian Championship, Fbio was important in the 2-1 victory over Grmio in Porto Alegre, which left Cruzeiro one step away from the title – photo: Arquivo/EM/D.APress Capito Fbio lifted the Brazilian champion trophy again in 2014 – photo: Arquivo/EM/D.APress In 2015, Fbio was the hero of the classification of Cruzeiro in the round of 16 of the Libertadores, over So Paulo, by defending two penalties. At the time, he took a charge from Lus Fabiano for the third time in his career – photo: Arquivo/EM/D.APress Fbio defended Luan’s penalty in the penalty shootout against Grmio, in the 2017 Copa do Brasil semifinal, and led Cruzeiro to the decision – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press In 2017, Fbio defended Diego’s penalty in the penalty shootout against Flamengo and gave Cruzeiro the fifth title of the Copa do Brasil – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Fbio was decisive in the penalties against Santos, in the 2018 Copa do Brasil. He made three saves and put Cruzeiro in the semifinals of the tournament – photo: Archive EM/DA Press In a drive through BH, Fbio celebrates the title of the 2018 Copa do Brasil, won against Corinthians, with Cruzeiro’s teammates – photo: Douglas Magno/AFP Fbio is the biggest winner of the Tel Santana Trophy, with 19 awards won – photo: Arquivo/EM/D.APress Fbio ended his spell at Cruzeiro with 976 games played, being the player who most wore the celestial shirt in history – photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF/Estado Contedo In the 976 games for Cruzeiro, Fbio defended 34 penalties and celebrated 12 titles – two Brazilian Championships (2013 and 2014), three Brazilian Cups (2000, 2017 and 2018) and seven Minas Gerais Championships (2006, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2014). , 2018 and 2019). – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Fbio did not reach the dream mark of 1000 games for Cruzeiro. He signed a contract for 2022, but ended up being released by the SAF do Cruzeiro before the start of the season – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

The shirt 1 left the celestial club 24 games away from the historic mark (he played 976 games). If he was still in Raposa, Fbio could have reached 1,007 matches. That’s because Cruzeiro has played 31 games this season.

Rafael Cabral, hired to start the celestial goal after Fbio’s departure, has already made 28 appearances for the star team. Denivys, 20, made two starts, while Ezequiel, 19, made another.

So far, Fbio has defended the colors of Fluminense in 30 opportunities. The fisherman was out of just eight games – all for the Carioca Championship (six in the first phase and another two in the semifinals, against Botafogo).

In Brazil, only three former athletes played more games for a club: Rogrio Ceni, from So Paulo (1,238); Pel, from Santos (1,116); and Roberto Dinamite, from Vasco (1,110). In the world, defender Noel Bailie was on the field 1,015 times for Linfeld, from Northern Ireland.

