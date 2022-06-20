Duel with Fluminense to mark Cruzeiro and Fbio reunion
Cruzeiro will meet again one of the biggest idols in its history next Thursday (16), at 7pm, at Maracan, in the first game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil against Fluminense. Goalkeeper Fbio will face the former club for the first time since he left Raposa in January this year.
Fbio left Cruzeiro after 17 uninterrupted years, 976 matches and 12 titles: two Brazilians (2013 and 2014), three Brazilian Cups (2000, 2017 and 2018) and seven Campeonato Mineiros (2006, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2014, 2018 and 2019). Even during this long period, the 41-year-old goalkeeper was unable to fulfill his biggest dream.
At the end of last season, the archer had shown interest in staying at Toca da Raposa II for another year, to finally complete 1,000 matches for Cruzeiro. However, he had his plans frustrated by the gesture of Ronaldo Fenmeno, who did not reach an agreement to renew with the goalkeeper.
At the time, Fbio informed that he had received a proposal for just three months of a relationship and the end of his career after the Campeonato Mineiro. He tried to convince those responsible for the SAF to close a year-long deal, as had been mentioned in the administration of President Srgio Santos Rodrigues, but he was unable to do so.
Fbio would already have 1,000 games for Cruzeiro?
But what if he had stayed at Toca da Raposa, would Fbio have already completed 1,000 games for Cruzeiro?
Remarkable moments of Fbio on Cruzeiro
The shirt 1 left the celestial club 24 games away from the historic mark (he played 976 games). If he was still in Raposa, Fbio could have reached 1,007 matches. That’s because Cruzeiro has played 31 games this season.
Rafael Cabral, hired to start the celestial goal after Fbio’s departure, has already made 28 appearances for the star team. Denivys, 20, made two starts, while Ezequiel, 19, made another.
So far, Fbio has defended the colors of Fluminense in 30 opportunities. The fisherman was out of just eight games – all for the Carioca Championship (six in the first phase and another two in the semifinals, against Botafogo).
In Brazil, only three former athletes played more games for a club: Rogrio Ceni, from So Paulo (1,238); Pel, from Santos (1,116); and Roberto Dinamite, from Vasco (1,110). In the world, defender Noel Bailie was on the field 1,015 times for Linfeld, from Northern Ireland.