Eduardo Costa confirms invitation to be Zema’s deputy: ‘prone to meet’

Journalist Eduardo Costa used social media this Monday morning (20) to confirm the Apart column content from the newspaper O TEMPO this Sunday (19) that he was invited to be vice-governor on the ticket of Romeu Zema (Novo) in this year’s elections. The journalist said that he is willing to accept the challenge, but that it still depends on political conversations and understandings.

“It was just an invitation, this requires a series of conversations and understandings to see if you go or not. In principle, I said that I will think, take it with God and think”, he explained.

The journalist said that it is true that he said previously that he would never mess with politics, but he now pondered that he does not want to make a career in political life, “because he’s not even old enough for that”. Eduardo Costa stated that he was already preparing to take a break from his career as a journalist because he understood that he had already completed his cycle in the profession. “If I’m healthy, stopping in journalism and I have a chance to help the citizen who in my view is helping the State, I’m inclined to accept the challenge, but at the moment I’m confused just like you gentlemen and ladies”, he declared.

Costa said he needs to get on with his life while “this happens” and if that happens, he will give his followers more detailed explanations.





Invitation

THE TIME found that the invitation to Eduardo Costa came from the former Secretary General of State, Mateus Simões (Novo).

Simões himself may be Zema’s deputy, but his name has faced resistance from the governor’s allied base because it means Zema would run for reelection on a pure New Party ticket.

Eduardo Costa, in turn, is affiliated with Cidadania. If it decides to accept the invitation, there is a party knot to be untied: the party forms a federation with the PSDB, whose pre-candidate for the government of Minas is former deputy Marcus Pestana.

By the rules of the federation, the two parties must behave as if they were one. Thus, it would be necessary for the PSDB to give up Pestana’s candidacy and start supporting Zema so that the journalist can be the deputy on the governor’s ticket.

In addition to Mateus Simões and Eduardo Costa, federal deputy Marcelo Aro (PP) is also quoted to be Zema’s deputy. He has the support of parties such as Podemos, Solidariedade, Agir and PMN.