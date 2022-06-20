Eight Dinosaur Games Worth Knowing and Playing | Games

Dinosaurs have always been creatures present in games and popular with fans. Capcom’s Dino Crisis, for example, is a game that made a name for itself by using prehistoric creatures as the main threat. In Jurassic World Evolution 2, the movie adaptation puts you in control of parks for administration. Finally, in the Horizon saga, the heroine fights against monsters that are inspired by the giants of the past. There are always classic and new games that have similar proposals and keep the fans’ passion always burning.

Other lesser-known games, like The Isle and Second Extinction, are also worth noting, as well as a few more games that are in development and coming out soon, like The Lost Wild. Whether new or old, check out games with dinosaurs that stand out.

1 of 10 Games with dinosaurs are still very popular, like Jurassic World — Photo: Disclosure / Frontier Developments Games with dinosaurs are still very popular, like Jurassic World — Photo: Disclosure / Frontier Developments

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and PC, with the simple purpose of being a park management game. The game puts you in different scenarios to rescue, care for and evolve dinosaurs according to their physical and terrain conditions.

It is based on the Jurassic World film series, a continuation of the classic Jurassic Park, starring actor Chris Pratt and which was recently in theaters. Characters from the feature films are present and deal with the player to ask for missions or give tips. Dinosaurs of all types, whether menacing or more tame, are also present.

Released on various platforms such as PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, Ark: Survival Evolved is a game that puts you in the survival genre. Here the player is a character who wakes up in a world that mixes modernity and antiquity and must gather materials to save himself.

Dinosaurs are some of the many creatures present, which can be used as a mount, serve as antagonists in battles and also function as a source of resources. The game is constantly updated and always changes its gameplay a little bit, but it is still praised and loved by fans.

An absolute classic from the 90’s, Dino Crisis is one of Capcom’s original games for the PSOne, which featured the heroine Regina, a special agent who is sent to an island to investigate experiments with secret weapons. The weapons, by chance, were dinosaurs, which were secretly recreated, but which escaped their confines, creating problems for everyone who was there and that could threaten humanity.

Dino Crisis is famous for borrowing the game style from the Resident Evil series and putting the format with a totally different storyline, without zombies or any horror elements other than different dinosaurs. The player faces dinos like Velociraptor, Therizinosaurus, Tyrannosaurus Rex, among others.

The Isle, which has yet to be officially released, is available in Early Access on Steam for PC and can be purchased and downloaded, but is still considered to be in “testing phase” for all intents and purposes. Even so, it is a game that deserves to be highlighted for its proposal and also for the graphics.

In The Isle, you choose a dinosaur and simply survive. The game puts you in an immense landscape where you always have to move, hunt, feed and drink water. But that won’t be so easy when encountering other dinos, which can be aggressive carnivores or herd herbivores, that can handle any opponent without much trouble.

Another early access game, Second Extinction can be played on PC and Xbox consoles as well. It is a cooperative first-person shooter that uses mutated dinosaurs in a post-apocalyptic future on Earth. The creatures have taken over and the players must deal with the threat.

Second Extinction has dinosaurs of all types and even more varied, as they are modified species with new evolutions and attack or survival capabilities. The game puts futuristic elements into the mix and also features excellent graphics.

Monster Hunter: World can already be considered a modern Capcom classic. Available on PS4, Xbox One and PC, the game is one of the most acclaimed in the Monster Hunter series, especially for being responsible for popularizing the brand in the West, with more advanced graphics and missions that were always updated.

The game doesn’t exactly have a well-defined story. It introduces the player to a world where he lives as a hunter and has to literally hunt dinosaur-like monsters to create tools, weapons and armor. Over time, more creatures, giants and abyssal ones, will appear as a threat, and so you will evolve your abilities and ways of battling between each task.

LEGO: Jurassic World is a humorous adaptation of the 2015 film, the first with Chris Pratt in the lead role. The game was released on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC, with the proposal to use the style of the LEGO series in an adventure that takes you back to Isla Nublar.

The hero Owen Grady is responsible for training dinosaurs, especially his group of Velociraptors. He is recruited to deal with a new lab-bred dino that has escaped its confinement, threatening everyone on the island. The game is fun because it brings the same story as the movie and some classic elements, as well as allowing you to control the animals at times

In Horizon: Zero Dawn, the heroine Aloy is the chosen one who will defeat the machines and restore order to a devastated world. The adventure takes place in the distant future, where humanity has been forced back a few years of evolution, to a time with fewer technological gadgets, while creatures have become thinking machines and menacing in many cases.

Horizon: Zero Dawn, an open-world, third-person action game, is one of the great PS4 classics and uses dinosaurs to serve as inspiration for the monsters that fight Aloy. There are animals that resemble Velociraptors, others that are similar to the T-Rex, among others that are also inspired by animals in the current world for their design and behavior.

The Lost Wild is a game that deserves extra mention as it hasn’t been released yet, but it expects to be one of the great representatives of the dinosaur genre. The producer promises that the game will have extremely well-developed artificial intelligence for the dinos and that everything will be revolutionary in terms of gameplay.

The game should be coming to PC soon and has elements of horror, in addition to being in first person. The player is trapped in a wild environment with diverse dinos and needs to survive constant threats that surround him. It’s a title to keep an eye on.