Eliana opens the game about backstage at SBT and confesses she is not close to Silvio Santos

the presenter Eliana recently participated in the podcast “The Pod is Ours”commanded by Carlos Alberto de Nobrega and your wife, Renata Domingues. On the occasion, the blonde took the opportunity to talk a little more about her personal life, career and her relationship with her fellow broadcasters.

Surprising everyone, Eliana said she was not very close to the other contractors, limiting herself only to the professional. She even confessed that she is not even friends with Silvio Santosowner of the broadcaster and main personality of the SBT.

“He comes to TV to make his recordings and lives with us on stage. There is no coexistence, just as people imagine that I have a coexistence with the Carlos (Mouse) or with Celso (Portiolli)”explained the eternal singer of the little fingers.

Still on the subject, the commander of the program that bears her own name stated that her job is like any other: “We are there to work. We just don’t clock in, but everything else is a normal profession”he added, informing that the environment behind the cameras is totally different.