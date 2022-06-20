Elon Musk is being sued for $258 billion over alleged pyramid scheme

Elon Musk is one of the richest and most powerful people in the world, but things haven’t been easy for the tycoon in recent times, especially after his acquisition of Twitter. As if the problems with shareholders and employees of SpaceX and Tesla weren’t enough, Musk was embroiled in a new controversy this week by being processed at $258 billion because of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency.

Bloomberg revealed this week that Musk and his companies are being sued on charges of being part of a Pyramid scheme involving the Dogecoi cryptocurrencyno. The lawsuit was filed by Keith Johnson, who claims that Musk, SpaceX and Tesla are part of a broader scheme to value Dogecoin and convince people on the internet that the cryptocurrency is legitimate and worth investing in. In the lawsuit, Johnson and his team of lawyers say Musk and his companies artificially and illegally inflated the price of Dogecoin. In the documents, the plaintiff also alleges that he went bankrupt because of “Musk’s DogeCoin Cryptocurrency Pyramid Scheme”.