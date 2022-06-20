Embraer negotiates E2 family aircraft with companies in North America, Asia and Europe

Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer believes in the return of flights, with greater potential for regional jets, and has dedicated efforts to garner more sales.





The company stated during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of IATA (International Air Transport Association) that it is in discussion with potential customers in North and South America, Europe and Asia for the E2, which is the family of the largest aircraft civilians ever made in the Southern Hemisphere.

According to Arjan Meijer, CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation, the company intends to deliver between 60 and 70 commercial jets this year, well above the 50 delivered per year since the beginning of the pandemic. The manufacturer’s focus will be on companies that want to have more efficient and less polluting planes, diversifying their fleet and network. Pressure from fuel prices may benefit the Brazilian manufacturer.

Still according to Arjan, the problem of lack of pilots, flight attendants and other employees of airlines “has increased the concern” of the sector, but it must be solved in the short term. Inflation and high fuel prices are more complicated issues to resolve and should increase the operating cost of the aeronautical industry in general.

New orders haven’t been announced yet, but something new can be expected within a month, during the Farnborough fair. The rise in fuel prices is one of the main topics being discussed at the IATA AGM, in which AEROIN has an in-person coverage with exclusive details.



