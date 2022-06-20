Embraer still bets on Lufthansa as a future customer for the E2 jets

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago

One of Embraer’s main customers in Europe has not yet decided which way to go and the Brazilian manufacturer continues to bet its chips on it.

Image: Embraer


The Lufthansa group currently has a diverse fleet, organically and in its subsidiaries, operating Canadian Bombardier CRJ and Airbus A220 jets, and Brazilian Embraer E-Jets. However, its regional network, currently operated by Cityline, has only first-generation CRJ jets and E-Jets, which will soon need to be replaced. As a result, Embraer once again strengthens its product.

In addition to the jets mentioned above, the Swiss subsidiary leases planes and crew from Helvetic Airways, one of the first operators of the E190 E2 and E195 E2. On the other hand, on the same routes are Swiss organic A220s, and on routes between Switzerland and Germany it is also possible to see the first generation CRJ and E-Jets.

According to Cesar Pereira, Embraer’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Europe and the Middle East, Lufthansa is able to make an ideal comparison between manufacturers and models, precisely because of its own diversified fleet.

“It’s good that they can compare, but it’s always a marriage, you need both to agree“, says the executive about the conversations he has been having with the Germans, in an interview during the IATA AGM 2022.

Currently, Lufthansa has 9 E190 E1 jets and 28 CRJ-900 jets, and Italian associate Air Domiliti plus 17 E195 E1 jets, making at least 54 jets to be replaced soon.


