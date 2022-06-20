Emmy Award-winning Xbox Documentary

Power On: The Story of Xbox is an Xbox documentary, presented on Youtube and divided into several parts, in which you have a surprising look at the path of Microsoft’s gaming division and where various information is revealed about the figures who led Xbox and your products.

During the Daytime Emmy Awards, the documentary Power One won the statuette for “Outstanding Single-Camera Editing”, a way of appreciating the work done by Microsoft and certainly an honor for the team responsible for the production and editing of the recovered images.

From the first episode, called “The Renegades” and where you can see how some people tried to convince the bosses of Microsoft to bet on the console industry, going through the way in which Halo became one of the faces of Xbox, without forgetting the Red Ring of Death on Xbox 360 and coming to Kinect, this documentary is simply a must for any fan of this industry.

The desire of the team at Xbox was to look for an interesting story on the path of the division and they discovered much more than one, discovered many and shared them sublimely with the world.

The goal of entering the video game industry has become a mission to bring smiles to the faces of millions of gamers around the world, that’s what Power On tells us.

The #DaytimeEmmys Award for Outstanding Single Camera Editing goes to Power On: The Story of Xbox @YouTube pic.twitter.com/gCHMErn1aD — Daytime Emmys (@DaytimeEmmys) June 19, 2022