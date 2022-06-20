Endless: Nicholas Santos is silver in the Swimming World Championship at 42 years old – 06/19/2022

When Nicholas Santos won the silver medal in the 50m butterfly at the 2015 Worlds, at age 35, he became the oldest medalist in the history of the World Swimming Championships. In 2017, he updated the record. In 2019, he updated the record. And today he updated the record. Again.

Every year it would be natural for Nicholas to retire, and every year he continues, and he continues to fight at the top. Today, at 42, he swam alongside two of the best sprinters of our time: Caeleb Dressel, who won gold, and Michael Andrew, who took bronze. The two made a point of congratulating him at the end of the test.

“Every World Cup is a very tough competition. Caeleb has 22.3 seconds in this race, he was very close. I said that if I enter the final, I have great chances of winning a medal. I got a silver for Brazil, I’m satisfied, tired, but very happy. nice that Michael and Caeleb went to congratulate, say they were impressed”, he told SporTV. It is worth remembering that the 50m butterfly are not contested at the Olympic Games, but are part, as well as the 50m breaststroke and 50m backstroke, in World Cups.

Nicholas arrived at the competition as a candidate for the podium, after three consecutive medals in the World Championship held in Long Pool, but he didn’t do well in Budapest (Hungary) yesterday. He was only 13th in the qualifiers, with 23s51, and in the semifinals he took the last spot in the final, with 23s04.

Qualified to swim in the final in lane 8, the one that is most affected by the waves, Nicholas delivered, in the decision, what was expected of him. He finished the race in 22s78, against 22s57 by Dressel and 22s79 by Andrew, who beat a hundredth behind the Brazilian, in third.

Born in Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, Nicholas won bronze in the distant 2004 Short Swimming World Cup in the 50m freestyle and was the best sprinter in the country until the emergence of Cesar Cielo, who is seven years younger than him. He went to two Olympics: in 2008 in the 50m freestyle and in 2012 with the 4x100m freestyle relay.

In his 30s, Nicholas even tried out for a spot in Rio-2016, but in the 100m butterfly, proof that he could no longer be competitive at this level. He then began to dedicate himself to the 50m butterfly, both in long and short pools. In the 25-meter pool World Championships, he has, in this event alone, three gold medals (2012, 2018 and 2021) and one silver (2014).

More Brazil in the World

In the morning in Budapest, another historic result for Brazil: Beatriz Dizzotti and Vivi Jungblut qualified for the 1,500m freestyle final, which will take place tomorrow (20). It is the first time in the history of Brazilian women’s swimming that two athletes will compete in the same World Cup final (this never happened in the Olympics).

Bia set a time of 16:08.35 and broke the South American record of the race, advancing to the final in sixth place. Vivi recorded a time of 16:09.27, even in the heavy competition, because her focus is on the open water events, which will take place after swimming at the Worlds, which, it is worth remembering, are in Water Sports.

Two other Brazilians were unlucky. Jheniffer Conceição made the 17th time of the 100m breaststroke qualifiers, staying 0s05 from a spot in the semifinals. She clocked 1min07s40, and would easily advance to the semi if she had repeated the Brazil Trophy time: 1min07s12. And, in the 100m backstroke, Guilherme Basseto was also 17th, 0s04 of the semifinal. He did 54s26, without improving his best marks.