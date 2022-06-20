England: Police officer fired for misconduct after touching colleague’s penis and shouting ‘it’s small’

Credit: Pixabay

Wiltshire County Police officer Adam Reed was fired on Friday for misconduct after unzipping a co-worker’s pants, touching his penis and yelling “it’s small” in front of other police officers inside a police station. The information is from The News Democracy portal.

Adam underwent a five-day hearing and was fired without warning. In his defense, the policeman claimed it was just a joke. He is also barred from working again as an agent elsewhere in the UK, where England is.






During the hearing, the other officer said he felt “violated” and that he never had close contact with Adam.

Wiltshire Police Deputy Chief Paul Mills said: “Not only were former officer Adam Reed’s actions grossly inappropriate, but also violated his colleague’s dignity and would have caused him significant suffering.”

“His actions resulted in sexual misconduct and the LQC’s decision to dismiss Adam Reed from Wiltshire Police is fully endorsed by the Force.”

“He will now be placed on the national banned list, which will ensure he cannot work in policing in the future.”

