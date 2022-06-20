Ex-BBB Gizelly Bicalho vents about mental health and warns: “I’m not well”

Ex-BBB Gizelly Bicalho makes an outburst and opens her heart with her followers to detail the state of her mental health

Gizelly Bicalho, who was part of BBB20’s ‘Pipoca’ team, appeared on his Twitter to vent about his mental health. The lawyer said that she started a new psychiatric treatment and asked her followers for understanding about the current phase she is living in her life.

“Having to come and speak about my health is stressful, but come on: I changed my psychiatrist and medication, the medication needs 30 days to take effect. That way, I can’t drink. I’ve had numerous anxiety attacks in the last month, panic, my hair was falling out all over”started the famous.

She also explained that she no longer wants to go to parties or drink excessively as she did at the time she became nationally known for participating in the global reality show.

“I’m doing my follow-up and my therapies. I don’t want to go to parties to drink and the next day to get into a ‘bad’ of not wanting to exist. I don’t want to! I’m not well. I’m looking for my balance. That BBB Gizelly passed”, said Gizelly.

Irritated by the demands she receives daily from her followers, she cried out for peace. “Stop being unfair, stop! This has gone beyond all limits!!!!! I don’t want to do almost anything because I don’t have the strength!!! I just want to work and isolate myself, go find out what this disgraceful disease kills thousands of people”.

LUÍSA SONZA DECLARES BISEXUAL IN PUBLIC

Luisa Sonza took advantage of her show during the 26th edition of the LGBTQIA+ Parade in São Paulo, on the afternoon of this Sunday (19), to talk about her sexuality. women.

By making the statement in the electric trio in which she was performing, the singer drove fans crazy. “And I’m fucking happy, fucking happy, because it’s the first year I’ve been here and people know I get some girls too”, said.