Ex-BBB Gizelly Bicalho vents about mental health: “I’m not well” – Who

Gizelly Bicalho (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Gizelly Bicalho, a former BBB20 participant, took to Twitter to talk about her mental health. “Having to come and speak about my health is stressful, but come on: I changed my psychiatrist and medication, the medication needs 30 days to take effect. That way, I can’t drink. I’ve had numerous anxiety attacks in the last month, panic, my hair was falling out all over,” he said.

According to the influencer, she sought help from experts. “I’m doing my follow-up and my therapies. I don’t want to go to parties to drink and the next day to get into a ‘bad’ of not wanting to exist. I don’t want to! I’m not well. I’m looking for my balance. That BBB Gizelly passed”, completed.

The former BBB stated that she does not intend to go back to drinking in an exaggerated way. “When the 30 days are over, I’m going to drink my creamy in moderation as I always did. I’m falling down drunk, not remembering anything and crying because I’m in bad shape, I don’t want to. Accept it!”, she said, asking people followers stop pointing and assuming blame so she doesn’t feel good.

“Stop being unfair, stop! This has gone beyond all limits!!!!! I don’t want to do almost anything because I don’t have the strength!!! I just want to work and isolate myself, go find out what this disgraceful disease kills thousands of people,” he said.

Former BBB Gizelly Bicalho vents on social media (Photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

