Ex-BBB Gizelly vents about mental health and therapy

Former BBB 20 Gizelly Bicalho vented to her Twitter followers yesterday. The lawyer said she was not well and had changed treatment to take care of herself.

“Having to come and speak about my health is stressful, but come on: I’ve changed my psychiatrist and medication, the medication needs 30 days to take effect, so I can’t drink. I’ve had numerous anxiety attacks in the last month, panic , my hair was falling out all over,” Gizelly wrote.

She shared messages received from fans berating her for allegedly having changed and stopped having fun after taking on a relationship. The lawyer then explained that the change is due to the new medication.

I’m doing my follow-up and my therapies, I don’t want to go to parties to drink and the next day get into a bad mood of not wanting to exist, I don’t want to. I am not well. I’m looking for my balance. That BBB Gizelly you saw drunk passed .

Gizelly Bicalho

Gizelly defended her boyfriend from the allegations.

“He supports me and gives me strength every day to overcome this horrible disease. Stop being unfair, stop! This has crossed all limits! I don’t want to do almost anything because I don’t have the strength! I just want to work and isolate myself , will try to find out what this disgraceful disease is and kills thousands of people”, he concluded.