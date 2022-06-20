Ex-pharmacy employee makes shocking revelation and warns customers

Jenni Smith 1 hour ago Health Comments Off on Ex-pharmacy employee makes shocking revelation and warns customers 3 Views

It is common for employees, after leaving the company they worked for, to begin to expose what was happening behind the scenes. The case ends up becoming more serious when the establishment or brand is well known by the public, including worldwide (see Facebook).

Read more: Job vacancies at Itaú: register your CV to compete for 177 opportunities

Depending on the situation in which employees were subjected during work, discovering something “rotten” in a company can put it in a bad light, with the possibility of the case ending up in court. In fact, some things can be shocking, as reported by the daily newspaper The Sun.

Recently, a controversial fact regarding Secrets revealed by employees about their former employers generated concern among customers of the American drugstore chain CVS.

Ex-employee’s revelation shocks consumers

According to the British tabloid, the former employee of a unit of the CVS network declared that the establishment was not hygienic enough, and that cleaning did not occur as often as it should.

“The shelves are super dusty and dirty. We would have to clean them, but it was always very disgusting”, said the former employee, who was not named. He also said that the trays used for handling in the unit did not receive proper care, being almost always dirty.

The Sun portal questioned CVS about the allegations, but received no response. Check out the full article on the case below:

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Increase in health plans provokes discussion on the calculation of the readjustment | Economy

Sophia Bernardes Increase in individual and family health plans provokes discussion about the calculation of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved