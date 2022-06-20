Exhibitions in Recife and So Paulo bring an immersion into the mind of the genius Van Gogh

Beyond Van Gogh, at Morumbi Shopping, projects 350 works across the exhibition space. Photo: Disclosure (Disclosure)

Van Gogh died in 1890 without realizing the immortality of his vast work, consisting of more than 2,000 paintings and drawings. The Dutch painter left early, at the age of 37, when he was beginning to gain critical recognition. He never imagined one day becoming one of the most famous and influential figures in the history of Western art, whose singular and immeasurable legacy gave rise to modernism and revolutionized art making, in a whirling turmoil of dramatic and vibrant colors, impulsive and expressive brushstrokes on canvas. where he created landscapes, still life, portraits and self-portraits. Two major exhibitions on display in Brazil, in Recife and São Paulo, show the dimension of Vincent’s genius – he used only his first name, as he found his surname difficult to pronounce.

For the first time in the Northeast, Van Gogh Landscapes opened on Friday at Praça de Eventos in Shopping Recife and will remain there until July 31. The show has eight environments, with projections, ambient audio with narration and even aromas. At the entrance, the postcard with a text from Van Gogh to his brother, Theo, represents the emblematic exchange of correspondence between them, a theme for example for the film With Love, Van Gogh (2017). In them, Vincent expresses his process, his intentions and his deep humanity. O Campo de Trigo is inspired by one of the last works made by the Dutchman and shows his ability to transform pain and anguish (the disorders led him to cut off his own ear in 1888, to be admitted to an asylum and to commit suicide two years later) in beautiful and vibrant images.

Van Gogh Landscapes, at Shopping Recife, takes a tour of thematic environments (Disclosure)

Symphony in the Starry Night explores one of Vincent’s most famous works. Labyrinth Flor de Íris, Praça da Amendoeira, Banho de Lua and Bosque de Espelhos are the other spaces. On the way out, visitors can take a photo with a filter alluding to the post-impressionist work. “His works with starry skies, fields of sunflowers, plantations that seem to sway in the wind, with bold colors and features ahead of their time, inspired us to define the visual concept of this exhibition”, says the creator and curator of the show Karina Israel.

Beyond Van Gogh (Disclosure)



BEYOND

Van Gogh was one of the greatest exponents of expressionism, one of the avant-garde movements with a strong impact on world modern art and, consequently, on Brazilian modernism. The Dutchman’s works greatly influenced the Modern Art Week of 1922, whose centenary is celebrated this year with a vast program across the country, especially in São Paulo, stage of the modernists and birthplace of many of them. At the invitation of Morumbi Shopping, the journalist who writes you had a memorable sensory experience, in the world’s largest immersive exhibition about Vincent, the Beyond Van Goghunprecedented in Brazil.

Seen by more than 300 thousand visitors in the capital of São Paulo, where it will be on display until July 3rd, and by more than 10 million people worldwide, the exhibition will go to Brasília on August 4th. In Rio de Janeiro, there will also be an expanded version, the Van Gogh Live – 8Kfrom the 28th of July.

The popularity does it justice. After walks through sunflowers and paintings with the artist’s biography, an immense hall opens up and its walls, floor, ceiling and doors are filled with lights, colors, music and shapes, making Van Gogh’s works come to life and the public to be part of it. from them. The soundtrack contains the artist’s thoughts and words. It’s a contemplative moment to admire for long minutes – and why not hours?

SERVICE

Van Gogh Landscapes

Where: Shopping Recife Events Square

When: until July 31

Schedules: Monday to Saturday, from 9 am to 10 pm, Sundays and holidays, from 12 pm to 9 pm

How much: BRL 40 (whole), BRL 20 (half) and BRL 20 + 1 kg of food (social), on site or at Sympla

Beyond Van Gogh

Where: Morumbi Shopping (Sao Paulo)

When: until July 3

Schedules: Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm, Sundays from 10 am to 7 pm

How much: from R$40, on site or Livepass