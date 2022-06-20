Expensive Hobby: Fuel Price Affects Vintage Car Collectors

With each new increase in the price of fuel, collectors of vintage cars prepare to set aside more space in their budget to keep the hobby going. This Sunday (19/6), dozens of car enthusiasts gathered in the parking lot of a shopping mall in Contagem, in Greater BH, and the gasoline readjustment announced by Petrobras on Friday (17) was one of the topics that moved the meeting. .
more expensive maintenance
Rising prices mean a more expensive hobby for car collectors. Rodrigo Cunha has worked with car restoration since he was a teenager and explains that it is not more expensive just to take a ride with old machines, but also to maintain them.
Prisco Eduardo works with the mechanical part of vintage cars and also notices a general increase in the amounts spent to work with the sector. Aboard a 1987 Gurgel, he complains about the price of gasoline.
“I use the car every day, there’s nothing to do, I have to put gas. The Brazilian people can’t take it anymore, the price is only increasing. Those who like old cars want a job well done, but it is expensive. Material has increased a lot, people want to have a hobby, but they can’t”, he says.
Impact on final price
Part of the charm of the florist Daniela Bicalho’s business is the transport used to carry plants and flowers for events in and out of the state. In a 1997 Kombi, it circulates between buying and selling goods and the value of gasoline ends up having a direct impact on the activity.
Just this week, Daniela has already spent two tanks of gas to work. The price of gasoline forced the florist to put the profit margin of the business on the balance sheet and pass the costs on to customers. To keep the business going, she was forced to cut out of her own pocket.
“The more expensive gasoline affected everything. The product has already increased by about 400% in the last six months, largely due to logistics and I end up not being able to pass it on to the customer, it becomes unviable, so I absorb it. I have a lower profitability because of the logistics. I can’t plan for the long term either, this year is an election year, everyone is uncertain about what will happen. So we live week by week”, he concludes.