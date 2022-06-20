Eyes can signal autism spectrum disorders and ADHD, study says

One study has shown that retinal recordings can identify different signs for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, known as ADHD, and autism spectrum disorders, or ASD, providing a potential biomarker for each condition. The research was published in the journal frontiers in neuroscience on the 6th of June.

In a statement, optometrist Paul Constable, one of the study’s authors, said that ASD and ADHD are the most common neurodevelopmental disorders diagnosed in childhood. But because they often share similar characteristics, making diagnoses for both conditions can be time-consuming and complicated.

“Our research aims to improve this. By exploring how signals in the retina react to light stimuli, we hope to develop more accurate and earlier diagnoses for different neurodevelopmental conditions,” said Constable.

How the study was done

55 people with ASD, 15 with ADHD and 156 as a control group were recruited.

The researchers analyzed the volunteers’ eyes using electroretinograms (a test that measures the electrical activity of the retina in response to a light stimulus). Short-duration waves with energy and oscillatory potentials were also analyzed.

There were significant differences between the ASD and ADHD groups compared to control participants, both in specific waves and for higher flash intensities. People with ADHD showed higher energy on the overall electroretinogram, while those with ASD showed less energy on the exam.

May extend to other conditions of the neurodevelopment

According to Constable, retinal signals have specific nerves that generate them. “So if we can identify these differences and locate them in specific pathways that use different chemical signals that are also used in the brain, we can show distinct differences for children with ADHD and ASD and potentially other neurodevelopmental conditions,” she said.

Fernando Marmolejo-Ramos, co-researcher and expert in human and artificial cognition, says the research has the potential to extend to other neurological conditions. “Ultimately, we’re looking at how the eyes can help us understand the brain,” he said.

However, according to the authors, more work will be needed to determine whether retinal signal analysis can offer a classification model for neurodevelopmental conditions.