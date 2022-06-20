Family and friends say goodbye to actress Ilka Soares | Rio de Janeiro



Family and friends were at the wake of actress Ilka Soares Victor Chapetta / Agnews

Rio – Family and friends said their last goodbye to actress Ilka Soares this Sunday. The body of the artist, who died at the age of 89 this Saturday, a victim of lung cancer, was veiled and cremated at the Penitência Cemetery, in Caju, Rio’s Port Zone. Grandson of the TV veteran, Thomaz Azulay accompanied the ceremony and was one of the first to arrive at the venue.

The stylist even paid a great tribute to Ilka through Instagram, this Saturday, the 17th, hours after confirming the artist’s death. “Ilka was a star, and what a beautiful star. Being beautiful is a genetic chance, but Ilka was not only beautiful, she was intelligent, and she knew how to use this virtue in her favor, no matter how much her time, place and environment oppressed the women who so be it. What a beautiful trajectory, of which I am proud and sigh to have listened to so many chapters. It was she who really stimulated me to the art”, he commented.

Thomaz still remembered some stories with his grandmother. “She also filled my imagination with fantastic stories that feed my dreamy spirit, like a flirtation with Frank Sinatra, a palm reading with Marlene Dietrich or a shot of gin with Sarah Vaughan. see a blockbuster or a rerun of Fellini. I am very grateful and always for having grown up knowing my grandmother’s days of struggle and glory days. I am also very happy to have returned so much love and so much art. To have her as a star of our 2018 campaign was one of the biggest personal and acknowledgment accomplishments of my life and career so far. But to say that I was influenced by the career of the movie star, who walked Dior, Balenciaga and Fath might sound superficial. I was also very influenced by Grandma Ilka, the one with the puzzles, the papier-mâché, the cross stitch, the brigadeirão, the drawings in soap opera blocks… Thank you grandma for all such delicious and unpretentious classes, it worked to! I wrote that Ilka was a star – and I rectify it: Ilka is and will always be my star.”

Ilka Soares, who would have turned 90 this Tuesday, shone on TV. His first job at Globo was in ‘Noite de Gala’ (1966), where he interviewed celebrities and featured successful singers. At the station, she was also an announcer on the ‘Jornal de Verdade’ (1968). Born in Rio de Janeiro, the artist made her debut in soap operas in 1971, in ‘O Cafona’, by Bráulio Pedroso, in which she played Vera. She also acted in ‘Bandeira 2’ (1971), ‘O Bofe’ (1972), ‘O Espigão’ (1974), ‘Anjo Mau’ (1976), ‘Locomotivas’ (1977) and ‘Te Contei?’ (1978). In the late 1970s, Ilka Soares participated, alongside stars such as Jô Soares, Agildo Ribeiro and Paulo Silvino, in the humorous ‘Planeta dos Homens’.

Among other successful works by the veteran are the soap operas: ‘Champagne’ (1983), ‘Corpo a Corpo’ (1984), ‘Mandala’ (1987), ‘Top Model’ (1989), ‘Rainha da Sucata’ (1990) , ‘Barriga de Aluguel’ (1990) and ‘Pecado Capital’ (1998). In 2006, Ilka participated in ‘A Diarista’, a comedy with Claudia Rodrigues. His last work was in Mandrake (2007), a series produced by the HBO Brasil channel.

Ilka also starred in some films, such as ‘Iracema’ (1949), ‘Esquina da Illusion’ (1953), ‘Floradas na Serra’ (1954), ‘Depois Eu Conto’ (1956), ‘Pintando o Sete’ (1960), ‘Brasa Adormecida’ (1987), ‘Copacabana’ (2001), ‘Middle Age Cat’ (2006) and ‘Vendo ou Alugo’ (2013).