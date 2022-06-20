Fantastic Shows Gas Station Network Scheme to Scam Customers | Fantastic

The scene is common: the driver arrives at the gas station to fill up, and the attendant asks to check the car. Tires, oil, engine, water… Good maintenance is essential and helps to avoid accidents, but scammers try to confuse customers and “push” products that are often unnecessary and can damage the vehicle. A scheme that involves goals and pressure for results.

“We have until Saturday to close the goal, huh? Do not forget. As a last resort, in case we don’t reach the goal, we’ll work on Sunday. Everyone. The charge will only increase. Who is not prepared, for the collection can leave. The company thanks”, says the boss in audio to encourage his employees to hit the company’s goal.

In this case, the company is a network of gas stations in the metropolitan region of Porto Alegre, and the goal is to deceive more and more drivers. to sell overpriced and often unnecessary products.

Police investigate gas station for charging unsolicited service by customer in Cachoeirinha

This is what happened to José when he went to a gas station in Cachoeirinha to supply R$50. Alleging an alleged smoke that was coming from the engine, an employee asked to open the hood. He convinced the 73-year-old retiree to change the oil. The account closed at R$ 1,300, including products that José had not even authorized, and with prices well above the market. A bottle of an oil additive cost R$149, and the Fantástico report found the same product for R$44 reais. That is, less than a third of the value.

José’s daughter decided to take her father to the Consumer Police Station.

“I believe that no employee does this without authorization from a manager, right? From an owner”said Josiane Silva.

At the police station, Josiane discovered that the owner of the gas station, Fabrício Corrêa Barros, is a repeat offender: he has seven more cases recorded from other stations that belong to him. The first complaint against a post by the businessman took place in 2018, when journalist Civa Silveira noticed something wrong with the account.

The post was closed by Procon, but according to the director of Procon-POA, Wambert Di Lorenzo, it was only interdicted “until he returned the victims twice as much. After he restored all the victims, we lifted the ban.”.

However, four years later the coup not only continued but was also perfected.. Employees began asking customers to sign invoices to serve as another guarantee for the scam.

A former gas station attendant, who worked at one of Fabrício’s gas stations, explains that the boss’s charges came through audios shared in WhatsApp groups. According to him, in the online group, former colleagues celebrated the “services” performed and shared a spreadsheet with information on who sold the most additives. He also explains how the “smoke blow” is done.

Fantástico monitored the movement at one of Fabrício’s gas stations, in Porto Alegre. In it, a car was placed in the oil change sector, and the service lasted an hour and a half.. Located by the report, the owner of the vehicle, Mr. Wolney, shows the bill with the total charged by the station: more than R$ 1,400.

This type of scam is repeated in other states. At Procon in São Paulo, for example, there were ten complaints last year and 14 only in the first five months of this year.

Fabrício Corrêa Barros owns 25 gas stations, 23 in Rio Grande do Sul and two in Santa Catarina. Fantastic talked to him over the phone. Find out more by watching the report by Giovani Grizotti in the video above – including the demonstration by Ipiranga, the fuel distribution network that has its brand at the entrepreneur’s gas stations.

