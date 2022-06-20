Fees in action against health plan include treatment value

In judgments that recognize the right to medical treatment coverage and to receive compensation for moral damages, the attorney’s fees for loss of suit are levied on the convictions to pay a certain amount and also the obligation to do so.

For Minister Cueva, the calculation basis includes the value attributed to the treatment whose funding was illegally denied by the health plan



Emerson Leal/STJ



With this understanding, the 2nd Section of the Superior Court of Justice upheld the embargoes of divergence and determined the increase of the basis for calculating the fees of loss of suit due to the lawyer of a beneficiary of a health plan.

The action aimed to force the operator to pay for a surgery, in addition to charging compensation for moral damages caused by the unjustified refusal. The claim was upheld, with the basis for calculating the fees restricted to the amount arbitrated as moral damages.

This calculation was endorsed by the 4th Panel, as only the conviction for moral damages has economic content. The position diverges from that already observed by the 3rd Panel and that ended up prevailing in the judgment of the 2nd Section.

Rapporteur, Minister Ricardo Villas Bôas Cueva highlighted that the obligation to do which determines that the health plan operator must cost certain medical treatment can be economically measured. Just look at how much the denied procedure costs.

“Considering the possibility of measuring the amount related to the obligation to do, such amount should be part of the basis for calculating the attorney’s fees for loss of suit”, he said.

“The term condemnation, provided for in articles. 20, caput, of CPC/1973 and 85, paragraph 2, of CPC/2015, is not restricted to the determination of paying an amount, but also to those that can be quantified or measured”, he concluded. The vote was unanimous.

Click here to read the judgement

EREsp 198,124