Felipão highlights Athletico’s score away from home, but admits Coritiba’s superiority | athletico-pr

The Coach Luiz Felipe Scolari admitted that the rival was superior in Athletico’s 1-0 victory against coritiba , this Sunday afternoon, at Couto Pereira, for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship. The red-black commander, on the other hand, highlighted the team’s score as a visitor in recent games.

The Hurricane saw Coxa finish 24 times, with good saves by goalkeeper Bento, in addition to the lack of aim of the opponent. The Atletico team finished 11 times, most without danger. But in the end, Rafael William gave Vitor Roque a penalty, and Khellven secured the victory.

Coritiba had more chance of winning for what they did on the field. We suffer for their quality. We know how to value. By spirit, will, discipline, we managed to win. — Felipão, in a press conference

Felipão insisted on valuing the four games without defeat away from the Arena da Baixada, with three wins (Cuiabá, Juventude and Coritiba) and one draw (Fortaleza). The last defeat was for Fluminense, on May 14.

Under your command, there were 15 possible points and 10 added as a visitor in Serie A. Overall, Athletico have the fifth best campaign away from home, with 47.6%. In seven games, there were three wins, one draw and three defeats.

Fluminense 2×1 Athletico (Brasileirão)

Cuiabá 0x1 Athletico (Brasileirão)

Youth 1×3 Athletico (Brasileirão)

Fortaleza 0x0 Athletico (Brasileirão)

Coritiba 0x1 Athletico (Brasileirão)

We are happy. That was our goal. We did what we wanted. We had the opportunity at the end of the game of what we should have done before. We hope to continue like this. — Felipe

With the victory in the classic, Hurricane increased to nine unbeaten games in the season, six in the Brasileirão. The red-black team jumped to 22 points, in third place.