Felipe Neto defends Gkay after criticism of the influencer’s new look

Felipe Neto came out in defense of Gessica Kayane after the influencer’s new look was criticized on social media. Gkay has been showing off bleached eyebrows and platinum hair, as well as cosmetic procedures like a diamond implant.

“A lot of people need to be repulsed by successful people to feel better. Then when Gkay makes a shocking transformation like that, those people feel spasms of joy. Suddenly, they can criticize knowing that most will clap their hands. The offense becomes therapy in an empty life”, wrote the youtuber.

Solange Almeida, lead singer of the group “Aviões do Forró”, also defended the former participant of “Dança dos Famosos”.

“The internet and the mania of wanting to offend people at all costs. Understand, who has to like and be happy is the person. If Gkay is happy like this, how does it affect your life?”, posted the artist. “Be happy always, Gkay,” she added.

Negative comments

Yesterday, Gkay showed that she was tired of the criticism and published an outburst on Twitter.

“Let me be ugly in peace,” she wrote.

The post came after publications criticizing Gessica’s appearance went viral on social media.

Yesterday, the influencer showed that she bought the controversial “destroyed” sneaker by the Balenciaga brand, valued at around R$ 10,000: “I can’t believe it, you know? Sometimes I do things. I’ll take pictures and looks with it”, said.