FGTS profit will ‘fatten up’ workers’ accounts; see when it leaves

Workers with accounts in the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) can increase the accumulated balance with the distribution process of the FGTS profit. The forecast is that the amount of R$ 12 billion will be passed on to eligible Brazilians.

According to official estimates, the money already has a scheduled transfer date: until end of August this year. Caixa Econômica Federal intends to publish until July, next month, the results of the 2021 FGTS earnings.

FGTS profit value

First of all, it is important to point out that the distribution of FGTS profit does not cover the entire amount collected last year, but only a percentage of it. In 2021, for example, BRL 8.1 billion was transferred, equivalent to 96% of the 2020 net income.

Regarding this, the total to be distributed to the quota holders will be defined by the Board of Trustees of the Guarantee Fund, a collegiate composed of workers, government representatives and businessmen. They are responsible for determining the amount to be transferred.

Who will receive the FGTS profit?

Workers who had a balance in the accounts linked to the FGTS on December 31, 2021 are entitled to this year’s profit. The amount paid is proportional to the balance of each quota holder.

After the money is deposited, it is incorporated into the FGTS balance, and can only be withdrawn through the appropriate fund redemption modalities, such as in case of unfair dismissal, retirement, birthday withdrawal, serious illness, purchase of a home and more. The distribution of the FGTS profit is made by Caixa Econômica Federal.