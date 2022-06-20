Fiel echoes Corinthians victory over Gois

Corinthians beat Goiás 1-0, this Sunday, at Neo Química Arena, for the Brazilian Championship. As was to be expected, the triumph of Vítor Pereira’s team caused a stir among Timão fans on social media.

Among the individual highlights, who stood out in the evaluation of the crowd was the midfielder Víctor Cantillo. The Colombian was a key part of the team in its moment of greater dominance over the opponent, in addition to having started the move that would result in a penalty, in the 30th minute of the first half, converted by Fábio Santos.

In the collective aspect, the Corinthians sector that drew the most attention was the right side of the field. A good part of Timão’s plays in the first stage came from triangulations between Du Queiroz, Rafael Ramos and Adson, which did not go unnoticed by Fiel in the evaluations.

Finally, who also generated good reactions from Corinthians fans was Róger Guedes. As in the last games, shirt 9 proved to be very mobile, leaving the reference, and leaving Vítor Pereira’s team even lighter in the last third of the pitch.

Corinthians now returns to the field next Wednesday, when they face Santos. The classic is valid for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil and starts at 21:30, at Neo Química Arena.

