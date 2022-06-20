Fiel splits and chooses two best on the Corinthians field in the victory over Gois

Corinthians beat Goiás 1-0, this Sunday, for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship. The triumph, of course, was directly reflected in Fiel’s ratings on the board. cheering notes, here from My Helm.
Interestingly, there was a tie between the two best players according to the scores given by Fiel. The two best evaluated were goalkeeper Cássio and striker Róger Guedes, both with 7.2. Rounding out the podium are the right-back Rafael Ramos and the defender Gil, also equal, with a score of 7.0.
Fábio Santos, who scored the winning goal, was not far from the final podium. The left-back ended the match with a score of 6.9 and consolidated himself as Corinthians’ fourth best in the match.
On the other hand, the main negative highlight of this Sunday afternoon was defender Robson Bambu. He was called to replace Gil, with discomfort, during the second half, and was involved in a possible unmarked penalty bid against Goiás. Thus, his grade was 2.6.
Although above Bambu, two other players were far from satisfying Faithful. Renato Augusto, with 4.5, and Xavier, with 3.8, appear, respectively, as third and second worst of the match in the taste of Fiel.
Check out the notes from the Corinthians fans*
|holders
|cassio
ace of the match
Average rating: 7.2
Reviews received: 1,248
|Rafael Ramos
Average rating: 7.0
Reviews received: 1,239
|Gil
Average rating: 7.0
Reviews received: 1,237
|Raul Gustavo
Average rating: 5.9
Reviews received: 1,235
|Fábio Santos
Average rating: 6.9
Reviews received: 1,220
|Du Queiroz
Average rating: 6.6
Reviews received: 1,221
|Cantillo
Average rating: 6.1
Reviews received: 1,219
|Renato Augusto
Average rating: 4.5
Reviews received: 1,223
|addon
Average rating: 6.3
Reviews received: 1,220
|Gustavo Mantuan
Average rating: 6.3
Reviews received: 1,214
|Roger Guedes
Average rating: 7.2
Reviews received: 1,257
|reservations
|Giuliano
Average rating: 5.5
Reviews received: 1,201
|Lucas Piton
Average rating: 5.1
Reviews received: 1,198
|Robson Bamboo
Average rating: 2.6
Reviews received: 1,230
|Fagner
Average rating: 5.6
Reviews received: 1,189
|Xavier
Average rating: 3.8
Reviews received: 1,196
|Technician
|Victor Pereira
Average rating: 5.9
Reviews received: 1204
|Referee
|Braulio da Silva Machado
Average rating: 4.1
Reviews received: 1043
|Total votes: 21,794
*Notes from fans registered until 06/19/2022 at 20:51. The evaluations of the players, coach and referee of Corinthians 1 x 0 Goiás will remain open for the public to vote until 06/20/2022 at 16:00.
