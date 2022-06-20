Fiel splits and chooses two best on the Corinthians field in the victory over Gois

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Fiel splits and chooses two best on the Corinthians field in the victory over Gois 3 Views

Corinthians beat Goiás 1-0, this Sunday, for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship. The triumph, of course, was directly reflected in Fiel’s ratings on the board. cheering notes, here from My Helm.

Interestingly, there was a tie between the two best players according to the scores given by Fiel. The two best evaluated were goalkeeper Cássio and striker Róger Guedes, both with 7.2. Rounding out the podium are the right-back Rafael Ramos and the defender Gil, also equal, with a score of 7.0.

Fábio Santos, who scored the winning goal, was not far from the final podium. The left-back ended the match with a score of 6.9 and consolidated himself as Corinthians’ fourth best in the match.

On the other hand, the main negative highlight of this Sunday afternoon was defender Robson Bambu. He was called to replace Gil, with discomfort, during the second half, and was involved in a possible unmarked penalty bid against Goiás. Thus, his grade was 2.6.

Although above Bambu, two other players were far from satisfying Faithful. Renato Augusto, with 4.5, and Xavier, with 3.8, appear, respectively, as third and second worst of the match in the taste of Fiel.

Check out the notes from the Corinthians fans*

holders
Çcassio
ace of the match
Average rating: 7.2
Reviews received: 1,248
Rafael AntRafael Ramos
Average rating: 7.0
Reviews received: 1,239
Carlos Gilberto Nascimento SilvaGil
Average rating: 7.0
Reviews received: 1,237
Raul Gustavo Pereira BicalhoRaul Gustavo
Average rating: 5.9
Reviews received: 1,235
FFábio Santos
Average rating: 6.9
Reviews received: 1,220
Eduardo Santos QueirozDu Queiroz
Average rating: 6.6
Reviews received: 1,221
VCantillo
Average rating: 6.1
Reviews received: 1,219
Renato Soares de Oliveira AugustoRenato Augusto
Average rating: 4.5
Reviews received: 1,223
Adson Ferreira Soaresaddon
Average rating: 6.3
Reviews received: 1,220
Gustavo MantuanGustavo Mantuan
Average rating: 6.3
Reviews received: 1,214
RRoger Guedes
Average rating: 7.2
Reviews received: 1,257
reservations
Giuliano Victor dePaulaGiuliano
Average rating: 5.5
Reviews received: 1,201
Lucas Piton CrivellaroLucas Piton
Average rating: 5.1
Reviews received: 1,198
Robson Alves de BarrosRobson Bamboo
Average rating: 2.6
Reviews received: 1,230
Fagner Conserva LemosFagner
Average rating: 5.6
Reviews received: 1,189
JoXavier
Average rating: 3.8
Reviews received: 1,196
Technician
VVictor Pereira
Average rating: 5.9
Reviews received: 1204
Referee
Braulio da Silva Machado
Average rating: 4.1
Reviews received: 1043
Total votes: 21,794

*Notes from fans registered until 06/19/2022 at 20:51. The evaluations of the players, coach and referee of Corinthians 1 x 0 Goiás will remain open for the public to vote until 06/20/2022 at 16:00.

See more at: Notes from the crowd, Rger Guedes, Cssio and Corinthians x Gois.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Meet the most expensive executive plane in the world, valued at R$ 1.8 billion

The most expensive executive plane in the world is valued at R$ 1.8 billion. Photo: …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved