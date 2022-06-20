Fiel splits and chooses two best on the Corinthians field in the victory over Gois

Corinthians beat Goiás 1-0, this Sunday, for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship. The triumph, of course, was directly reflected in Fiel’s ratings on the board. cheering notes, here from My Helm.

Interestingly, there was a tie between the two best players according to the scores given by Fiel. The two best evaluated were goalkeeper Cássio and striker Róger Guedes, both with 7.2. Rounding out the podium are the right-back Rafael Ramos and the defender Gil, also equal, with a score of 7.0.

Fábio Santos, who scored the winning goal, was not far from the final podium. The left-back ended the match with a score of 6.9 and consolidated himself as Corinthians’ fourth best in the match.

On the other hand, the main negative highlight of this Sunday afternoon was defender Robson Bambu. He was called to replace Gil, with discomfort, during the second half, and was involved in a possible unmarked penalty bid against Goiás. Thus, his grade was 2.6.

Although above Bambu, two other players were far from satisfying Faithful. Renato Augusto, with 4.5, and Xavier, with 3.8, appear, respectively, as third and second worst of the match in the taste of Fiel.

Check out the notes from the Corinthians fans*

holders cassio

ace of the match

Average rating: 7.2

Reviews received: 1,248 Rafael Ramos

Average rating: 7.0

Reviews received: 1,239 Gil

Average rating: 7.0

Reviews received: 1,237 Raul Gustavo

Average rating: 5.9

Reviews received: 1,235 Fábio Santos

Average rating: 6.9

Reviews received: 1,220 Du Queiroz

Average rating: 6.6

Reviews received: 1,221 Cantillo

Average rating: 6.1

Reviews received: 1,219 Renato Augusto

Average rating: 4.5

Reviews received: 1,223 addon

Average rating: 6.3

Reviews received: 1,220 Gustavo Mantuan

Average rating: 6.3

Reviews received: 1,214 Roger Guedes

Average rating: 7.2

Reviews received: 1,257 reservations Giuliano

Average rating: 5.5

Reviews received: 1,201 Lucas Piton

Average rating: 5.1

Reviews received: 1,198 Robson Bamboo

Average rating: 2.6

Reviews received: 1,230 Fagner

Average rating: 5.6

Reviews received: 1,189 Xavier

Average rating: 3.8

Reviews received: 1,196 Technician Victor Pereira

Average rating: 5.9

Reviews received: 1204 Referee Braulio da Silva Machado

Average rating: 4.1

Reviews received: 1043 Total votes: 21,794

*Notes from fans registered until 06/19/2022 at 20:51. The evaluations of the players, coach and referee of Corinthians 1 x 0 Goiás will remain open for the public to vote until 06/20/2022 at 16:00.

