Filó opens the game and reveals a bombastic secret to Tadeu

Pantanal reserves several surprises for Tadeu (José Loreto). In the scenes scheduled for next week, Filó’s son (Dira Paes) will discover a bombastic secret of his mother and will have a turning point in his relationship with Guta (Julia Dalavia).

In scenes scheduled for next week, the pawn will end his relationship with Guta. With the arrival of Marcelo (Lucas Leto), the relationship between the two will be shaken. Tenório’s daughter (Murilo Benício) goes to find Filó’s son to talk, but the two end up fighting.

Filó will get involved in the argument and will be outraged by the attitude of Tenório and Maria Bruaca’s daughter (Izabel Teixeira), who will say that her boyfriend doesn’t look anything like José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeiras). Disappointed, Filó leaves the place. Tadeu will accompany her, demanding answers from her mother. “I’ve never lied to you in all my life, son!”, Filo will say. “Am I just a father’s son or just one, mother? I want to know the truth!”, Tadeu will reply.

“If you want the truth, Tadeu… The truth is that you’re not his son! But you save his life!” , she will reveal. Then, Tadeu will be shocked and will ask why he saved José Leôncio’s life. “Because your father had lost the will to live when Dona Madalena took Joventino from here. That’s why I confessed that you were his son…”, explains Fil.