Find out where Éder Militão really was

On the night of this Saturday (18/6), a video of the wife of the Real Madrid defender and the Brazilian team, Éder Militão, complaining about the distance of the player, went viral on social media. The woman insinuated that the athlete would be enjoying the clubs in Miami, in the United States, while she is expecting the couple’s first child in Madrid, Spain. The LeoDias column now tells you exactly where the player was during his stay in Florida.

Éder Militão participated in a friendly match called The Beautiful Game with players, former players and personalities at DRV PNK Stadium in Miami. The player even appeared in a story shared by the influencer and youtuber Fred, ex-husband of the also influencer Boca Rosa. Another who was also present at the event was the partner of the Brazilian team and Real Madrid, Vinícius Júnior. Former futsal players such as Cafu, Ronaldinho Gaúcho and Falcão also participated in the event.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (4) ***Emerson-Sheik-Nicole-Bahls-Antonia-Fontenelle Emerson Sheik – In 2014, when he was a forward for Corinthians, Emerson Sheik maintained a relationship with Nicole Bahls and Antônia Fontenelle at the same time.reproduction ***Emerson-Sheik-Nicole-Bahls-Antonia-Fontenelle At the time, the two even discussed publicly on TV shows. Later, Sheik confirmed, during an interview, the “triangle”Playback / Instagram ***Hadrian-Emperor-Joan-Ax (2) Adriano Imperador – In 2010, Adriano played for Flamengo and was dating personal trainer Joana Machado. After returning from a national team game outside Brazil, he went to a party to celebrate hidden from his belovedThrow ***Hadrian-Emperor-Joan-Ax Adriano Imperador with the Flamengo shirtPlayback / Instagram ***Ronaldo-phenomeno-bia-antony Ronaldo — In 2008, Ronaldo was playing for Milan and was engaged to Bia Antony, when he decided to spend his holidays in Rio de Janeirophoto 1: Mark Sandten/Bongarts/Getty Imagesphoto 2: Playback/Instagram ***Ronaldo-phenomeno-bia-antony To celebrate the victory of Flamengo, the player’s team at the time, Ronaldo took three call girls to a motel in Barra da TijucaPlayback / Instagram ***Ronaldo-phenomeno-bia-antony (2) ***Hulk-iran-camila Hulk — The player separated from his wife, Iran Ângelo, after 12 years of marriage and three children.reproduction ***Hulk-iran-camila (2) Shortly thereafter, the player took up a relationship with Camila, the niece of his ex.reproduction ***Hulk-iran-camila (3) The disclosure of Camila and Hulk’s relationship shocked not only the player’s fans but also the young woman’s family. At the time, Camila’s mother cut ties with her daughter and stayed by her sister’s side.Reproduction / Instagram ***Hulk-iran-camila (4) Forward champion of the Brasileirão with Atlético-MG currently lives with Camila and a dog in a luxury condominium in the capital of Minas GeraisReproduction / Instagram ***ronaldinho-gaucho-relationship Ronaldinho Gaúcho – The former striker was involved in a love triangle. However, when a third woman entered the player’s radar, things went awry.reproduction ***ronaldinho-gaucho-relationship (2) According to the ace’s ex, Priscilla Coelho, she and Beatriz Souza had no problems with each other, but everything went wrong in 2018, when a third woman tried to be part of the relationship.reproduction ***ronaldinho-gaucho-relationship Priscilla would not have accepted. She then ended the relationship with the player, filed a request for alimony and since then they have been fighting in court.Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images ***jo-corinthians-claudinha (2) Jô – On the eve of a party celebrating 15 years of marriage, João Alves de Assis Silva, also known as Jô, disappeared after Grêmio remained in the first divisionRodrigo Coca / A. Corinthians ***jo-corinthians-claudinha (2) At the end of 2021, the Corinthians player disappeared and only reappeared three days later. He made a post on social media acknowledging that he had failed his wife and children, but soon deleted the message.reproduction ***jo-corinthians-claudinha “I made a mistake with my family once again. I let down the woman who always helped me get up in the worst moments of my life,” he said.reproduction ***jo-corinthians-claudinha Jô, Corinthians striker, suffered threats on social networkRodrigo Coca / A. Corinthians 0

But did you have a ballad? The event featured a closing party in which some of the players present at the friendly match took part. However, no photographic records of Éder Militão were found at the party.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.