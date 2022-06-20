Fire hits recycling shed in Guarulhos, in Greater SP | Sao Paulo

A large fire hits a recycling shed in Guarulhos, in Greater São Paulo, on Monday morning (20).
A firefighter working at the scene was rescued with burns to his legs. He was taken to the emergency room of Hospital Tatuapé and is doing well.
According to Major Palumbo, the combat is carried out on two fronts to prevent it from spreading to neighboring companies.
“Recyclable material, many plastics, spread fire quickly. We are surrounding the entire area of the company with water, in order to cool the place”.
Fire in a recycling warehouse in Guarulhos, in Greater SP, on the morning of this Monday (20) — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
The location is close to São Paulo International Airport, but according to GRU Airport, no operations were affected.
Those responsible for the property next door began to empty the place for fear of also being hit by the flames.
14 vehicles and 50 professionals from the Fire Department are working to fight the flames.
At around 6:20 am, part of the roof of the property collapsed.
This report is being updated.