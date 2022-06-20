Five hot topics for Brazil next week – Money Times

Interest rate futures react on Tuesday to the Copom minutes, which should detail the signal of continuity of monetary tightening made by the communiqué of the meeting that raised the Selic to 13.25%.

Interviews with Central Bank officials and the IPCA-15 also influence expectations about inflation and interest rates, while Petrobras (PETR4) is under political pressure to increase fuels.

After volatility with the Fed’s decision, Jerome Powell’s speeches in the US Congress move the global market in a week that begins with a holiday in USA Monday.

Ata, Guillen, Campos Neto

The interest rate market has a strong agenda, with the potential to influence bets on high interest rates.

The Central Bank publishes on Tuesday the minutes of the Copomwhich signaled a new high in the Selic rate between 0.25 and 0.50 percentage point in August in the statement released on Wednesday.

The communiqué brought passages seen as dovish by the market, such as the mention of the 2024 IPCA, whose projection is below the target, and the exchange of the expression “at the target” for “around the target”.

On Thursday, the director of economic policy at BC, Diogo Guillen, will make a presentation at 11:00 am, followed by an interview with President Roberto Campos Neto.

IPCA-15 and fuel

The release of the quarterly inflation report was postponed from the 23rd to the 30th of June due to the strike by BC servers.

Before the RTI, however, the inflationary picture may be updated with the release of partial price indices such as the June IPCA-15, which comes out on Friday. In May, the index already had an important deceleration, to 0.59%, against 1.73% in April.

In the remainder of June and July, however, inflation should suffer additional pressure with the transfer of the fuel readjustment announced by Petrobras this Friday. Gasoline prices rose 5.2% and diesel prices rose 14%, the first increase since May.

“These adjustments will not fully realign domestic costs to international prices. This means that further price adjustments are possible, especially if the currency remains under pressure,” said Adriana Dupita of Bloomberg Economics.

The week’s agenda still provides for four-weekly results from the IPC-Fipe and IPC-S.

Petrobras and Congress

The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, said that, on Monday, he will convene a meeting of leaders to discuss Petrobras’ pricing policy.

He posted the statement on his Twitter account after newspapers reported that the state-owned company would announce a price increase this Friday. After the readjustment was confirmed, Lira said the government would meet to discuss the increases and that the tax on Petrobras’ profits could be doubled.

Lira also said that the company’s president should resign immediately. President Bolsonaro has already dismissed the current president, José Mauro Coelho, and appointed a new CEO, but Coelho did not anticipate leaving and has been awaiting the company’s normal procedures.

Powell and Lagarde

Markets reversed on Thursday any relief seen in the previous session as the fed not having signaled maintenance of the 0.75pp high pace.

This Friday, risk assets came to rehearse a return to a more positive performance, but volatility prevails in the face of the risk that global interest rate hikes lead to a recession.

Therefore, the market should carefully monitor the Fed chairman’s next two speeches, the fourth in the Senate and the fifth in the House. Other Fed officials, such as James Bullard, are also speaking during the week.

In Europe, ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks twice on the 20th and, on the following day, the minutes of the Bank of Japan, which has resisted adhering to the monetary tightening of other countries, come out. US holiday on Monday tends to reduce liquidity.

Companies

THE CVC (CVCB3) intends to raise funds to deal with the resumption of tourism. The company sets the price per share on the 23rd in an offer that could raise more than R$470 million, based on the share price on June 13th.

Saint Martin (SMTO3) and Hey (OIBR3) publish quarterly results and Samarco has a conciliation hearing with creditors on its recovery plan on the 21st. Cemig (CMIG3)

