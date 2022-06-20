Flamengo fans detonate Dorival in the lineup against Atlético-MG

Credit: Divulgacao/Flamengo

This Sunday, Flamengo faces Atlético-MG, at 4 pm (GMT), at the Mineirão stadium, Belo Horizonte, for the Brasileirão Serie A. Without Bruno Henrique and David Luiz, handed over to the medical department, coach Dorival Júnior found himself obliged making changes to the roster. However, one specific did not please the fans.

To replace Bruno Henrique, who suffered a ligament injury this week, Dorival indicated Vitinho among the starters. The choice angered a good part of Flamengo fans, who understand that Lazaro would be the best alternative for the attack.

See the backlash on Twitter

It doesn’t take long for Dorival to conclude that BH’s immediate replacement should be Lázaro, and not Vitinho’s relapse. Even with the boy’s immaturity, he deserves the opportunity. Vitinho and Arão symbolize the deconcentrated, defeated and accommodated Flamengo — André Oliveira (@valido44) June 18, 2022

Against Cuiabá, in the middle of the week, Bruno Henrique suffered a serious ligament injury and is out of the season. One of the main men in Flamengo’s offensive sector, shirt 27 will be an important absence for the Carioca team. In addition to him, who is also out is defender David Luiz, who accused of swelling in the thigh. As is Isla, who is leaving the club.

Thiago Maia, with a fever, will be absent. The steering wheel took a test for Covid, which was negative. On the other hand, the good news is Rodrigo Caio, who had been spared against Cuiabá.

At the moment, Flamengo is in the tenth place of the Brazilian with 15 points, and if they win, they reach Galo, who has 18 points and is in sixth position.

The likely lineup has Diego Alves, Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; João Gomes, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Vitinho and Gabigol.

— The way the championships were this year will hurt the clubs a lot in that sense, injuries will happen all the time. In Ceará I had 10 players in the DM. It was 70 days, and we played almost 20 games. It’s for you to see that the wear is very big. This amount of games does not favor us, we will always have physical and medical problems. We knew and we know that it is so. We have no other way in a year that has the World Cup at the end of the year. And fortunately Flamengo has a great structure to recover its players. All clubs are suffering in this absurd sequence – said Dorival.

outgoing player

Outside of Mengão’s plans for 2023, Isla had a current contract until the end of the season. Little used, in addition to being criticized by much of the crowd, his salary was considered high. The Chilean cost a little more than R$500,000 a month to the club’s coffers. With the early departure, the board saves a considerable amount that it would pay until December.

According to journalist Venê Casagrande, the amount is related to Isla’s salary and gloves. Hired to be Rafinha’s replacement, the 34-year-old was unconvinced and will certainly not be missed.