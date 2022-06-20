Fluminense wins Avaí at Maracanã and enters the G6 of the Brasileirão

O Fluminense did their homework and beat Avaí 2-0 on Sunday night, at Maracanã, in a match valid for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship. The goals of the match were scored by Germán Cano, in the beginning, and Matheus Martins, in the second half. Tricolor came from two games without a win and ended the good sequence of opponents.

With the result, the hosts rise to sixth place, with 18 points, while the visitors fall to 11th, with 17. Now Fluminense turns its attention to the Copa do Brasil. On Thursday, he receives Cruzeiro at Maracanã at 7pm, for the round of 16. In the Brasileirão, the next match is the classic with Botafogo, Sunday, at 16h. Avaí faces Palmeiras on the same day and time.

DO HELLO!

Fluminense started the match on top of Avaí and soon managed to open the scoring. At four minutes, Arias carried the ball through the middle, got rid of the marking and put Germán Cano facing the goal. The top scorer of the season only needed to finish off goalkeeper Vladimir to make it 1-0 and his 22nd goal of the year. The player, however, took a blow to the left leg and needed to be attended to. Even with a limp, he returned to the field and continued on in the match.

OPEN GAME

The Flo kept pressing. Samuel Xavier stamped the crossbar in a mid-range shot, Luiz Henrique also had a good chance and Cano didn’t arrive in time to complete it. There were nine shots in all. However, Avaí improved in the final stretch of the first half and also gave a scare when Fábio made an excellent save in a shot by Bissoli. Despite being better, Tricolor let the game get dangerous without being able to kill the match.

IT WAS ALMOST

Avaí came back more connected in the second half, while Fluminense had a much slower pace. In the 13th minute, Raniele made a great move, Pottker got rid of the marking in the area and crossed for Bissoli to score. However, the bid was disallowed for offside before the assist. Soon after, Samuel Xavier put a ball on the crossbar and Diniz decided to change the team, taking Cano out to bet on Matheus Martins.

COME YOU HAVE

Fluminense reacted. Matheus Martins, minutes after entering, left his. In the 26th minute, Arias played in front, Avaí’s defense got tangled up and the forward took the opportunity to take the ball. The youngster left at speed and finished in the corner to make it 2 to 0 and give more tranquility to Tricolor.

NO MORALS

Fluminense controlled the game in the final minutes, which passed without great bids, only with a great arrival from Samuel Xavier. The moment that drew the most attention was when Diniz made the last changes. Already at 43, the crowd was screaming Fred’s name, who returned after about a month away. The coach, however, opted for Willian Bigode, Wellington and Pineida. The first two were quite booed.

DATASHEET:

FLUMINENSE 2X0 AVAI

Date/Time: 06/19/2022, at 19:00

Place: Maracana, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Rodolpho Toski Marques (FIFA-PR)

Assistants: Victor Hugo Imazu dos Santos (PR) and Rafael Trombeta (PR)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (VAR-FIFA-SP)

goals: Cano (4’/1st T) (1-0), Matheus Martins (26’/2nd T) (2-0)

Yellow cards: Bruno Silva, Raniele, Arthur Chaves (AVA)

red cards: –

FLUMINENSE: Fabio; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Nonato (Wellington – 43’/2ºT) and Ganso (Martinelli – 37’/2ºT); Luiz Henrique (Pineida – 43’/2ºT), Arias (Willian – 43’/2ºT) and Germán Cano (Matheus Martins – 23’/2ºT). Technician: Fernando Diniz.

HAWAII: Vladimir; Kevin, Bressan, Arthur Chaves and Cortez; Bruno Silva, Raniele (Morato – 34’/2ºT) and Eduardo (Jean Cléber – halftime); Pottker, Bissoli (Vinicius Leite – 41’/2ºT) and Muriqui (Renato – halftime). Technician: Eduardo Baroque.