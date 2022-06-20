Fluminense x Cruzeiro: Léo Pais and Luvannor return to training with cast; defender starts transition | cruise

Cruzeiro starts the week focused on the Copa do Brasil. And Paulo Pezzolano had good news for the game against Fluminense, Thursday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), at Maracanã, going into the round of 16. Léo Pais and Luvannor trained normally with the squad, this Monday, and defender Wagner started the transition to physical preparation.

Léo and Luvannor were absent in the 2-0 victory over Ponte Preta, on Thursday, due to muscle complaints. The first had confirmed swelling in the right thigh, and Luvannor was out due to muscle wasting. The trend is that they will be available on Thursday.

Pais is considered the team’s starter since he arrived, staying out only when he was not in physical condition. Against Ponte Preta, Geovane Jesus was the winger on the right and assisted Bidu to score the second goal. The two fight for position for the duel with Fluminense.

1 of 3 Léo Pais returns to training with Cruzeiro squad — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Léo Pais returns to training with the Cruzeiro squad — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Luvannor, in turn, has been an option on Paulo Pezzolano’s bench. He has eight games and one goal for Cruzeiro. He entered last against CRB, was not used against Vasco and was out against Ponte due to muscle wear.

Wagner had a strain in his right thigh in mid-May, and since then he hasn’t been on the field. The last performance was against Grêmio, on the 8th of that month. The defender will not be available against Fluminense.

Who also doesn’t travel to Rio de Janeiro is Neto Moura, Paulo Pezzolano’s absolute starter. The midfielder played in the Copa do Brasil for Mirassol and, therefore, cannot enter the field for Cruzeiro. Adriano, Pedro Castro and Filipe Machado are the main options in midfield.