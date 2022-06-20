FN PERFORMANCES: Gatito, Carli, Kayque, Piazon and Hugo are the best in Botafogo’s capital victory over Internacional

KITTEN: 9.0
He closed the angle badly in the second goal, but then closed it was the goal. great defenses
PHILIPE SAMPAIO: 6.0
Unjustly sent off early in the game for a penalty he didn’t make
JOEL CARLI: 9.0
What a quarterback! He won almost all of them and even gave an assist
KLAUS: 8.0
Good game overall, but with some dangerous slips
SARAVIA: 8.0
Raçudo, it was important as an escape. However, he needs to avoid dangerous shots with a possible penalty and card. Luckily, he got away with a penalty.
PATRICK DE PAULA: 7.5
He turned off in a few moves, but he was a warrior and a fighter
KAYQUE: 9.0
Another prank! A lion in midfield, he won many disputes and still had the courage to pull the attack at the end, which generated the winning goal.
HUGO: 9.5
Great from the left side, protects your sector and still supports well. Awarded with the decisive goal
LUCAS PIAZON: 9.0
Made another great game. Very lucid and intelligent
VINICIUS LOPES: 8.5
He put Botafogo back in the game with his goal and created speed plays. Missed a big chance
ERISON: 8.5
Even though he still looked injured, he fought hard and scored one more goal. Missed a big chance too
DANIEL BORGES: 7.5
Helped to close the right side and win the victory
MATHEUS BIRTH: 7.5
He came in at the end to hold the ball, with little time. Still participated in the third goal
JEFFINHO: unmarked
No time to be evaluated
LUÍS CASTRO: 8.0
Kept the scheme right. Even with a player badly sent off, his team was cohesive, defended well and came out on the counterattacks. spectacular victory