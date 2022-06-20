Fortaleza X America-MG – Superesportes

8

2 time Marlon is left with the leftover ball at the entrance of the area on the left, cuts from left to right and kicks in place. The ball comes out right.

2 time Ceballos offside in the middle of the area after Moiss’s kick from the right.

2 time America arrives with more danger in the second half.

2 time Cceres takes a cross from the right wing to the second post, Alosio heads it to the ground and sends it out.

2 time In progress: Internacional 2×1 Botafogo, Atltico-GO 0x1 Juventude and Fluminense 1×0 Ava.

2 time BOEEECK! Amrica’s quick exit through the middle, Felipe Azevedo feints two in front of the area, takes it inside and shoots high. Nice save by the goalkeeper with his right hand up.

2 time Juninho Capixaba receives on the left half of the attack, tries the low pass to enter the area and Juninho intercepts.

2 time Teams return unchanged.

2 time Roll the ball in the second half!

1 time First half end!

1 time Game of good movement in the Castle.

1 time AMAZING! Pikachu has the leftover ball in front of the area and hits it hard. Romero closes alone on the left, but breaks when trying to deflect towards the goal.

1 time Lucas Lima takes a corner from the left and Conti bends down to cut the fish.

1 time The goal sets Fortaleza fans on fire in the stands.

1 time Let’s go to 50.

1 time Nice goal! The VAR checks for a possible offside, but the goal is valid.

1 time GOOOLLL DO FORTALEZA!!! Lucas Lima arrives before Conti in the play through the middle of the area, takes it with his left hand to the left and crosses over the top at the second post. Yago Pikachu closes in on the marker’s back and heads into the low right corner.

1 time GOOOLLL DO FORTALEZA!!!

1 time Alosio looks for a game in the defensive field and ends up pulled with a lack of Titi.

1 time Juninho Capixaba tries an attack from the left of the attack, plays in front and falls asking for Cceres’s lack. Anything.

1 time Lucas Lima takes the leftover ball at the back of the area on the right, crosses left-handed, takes Avelar and leaves.

1 time NO PNALTI! Vuaden observes Titi’s pull on Conti and understands that he does not interfere with the bid.

37

1 time VAR IN AO! Vuaden called on the monitor to review a possible pull of Titi on Conti in the previous move.

1 time MARCELO BOECK AGAIN! Felipe Azevedo receives a short pass in the corner from the left and crosses from below to the area. Alosio dominates towards the second post and hits hard for a new defense by the home goalkeeper.

1 time BOEEECK!!! Lucas Kal tries a low kick from outside the area and Fortaleza’s goalkeeper goes on the right footer to deflect.

1 time Corner taken by Everaldo with too much force and wide. Danilo Avelar beats Capixaba at the top, heads down and Marcelo Boeck palms in the right corner.

1 time Danilo Avelar receives in the middle on the left of the attack, force the ball in the area and leaves it in the hands of Boeck.

1 time The game restarts.

1 time Technical stop.

1 time BORED! Lucas Lima crosses beautifully from the left wing to enter the small area, Romero closes before the defender but does not hit the ball.

1 time UUHH! Marlon takes a free-kick from the back on the left, Danilo Avelar wins with his head at the entrance of the small area and runs close to the right post.

1 time Everaldo makes the speed move on the left wing, reaches the bottom and is fouled by Ceballos.

1 time Striker Alosio turns 34 today.

1 time In progress: Internacional 2×1 Botafogo and Atltico-GO 0x1 Juventude.

1 time Ceballos tries to play with Pikachu on the right wing of the attack, but the pass goes straight through the sideline.

1 time Z Welison takes a hit ball in the small area and makes the home fans breathe a sigh of relief.

1 time America comes from three straight games without scoring.

1 time In progress: Internacional 2×1 Botafogo.

1 time Gradually, America tries to hold the ball a little longer in the attack.

1 time Marlon turns his body in the left sock to finish, catches crooked with his right leg and sends away.

1 time Submissions: Fortaleza 4×0 America.

1 time Lucas Lima’s impediment in the long throw to the left side of the attack.

1 time In progress: Internacional 2×0 Botafogo.

1 time Lucas Lima takes a free-kick from the right wing into the area and white’s defense hits a header.

1 time Airton is lying in his area; Vuaden calls for the stretcher.

1 time WEAK! Romero leaves the area to receive on the right wing and crosses short. Yago Pikachu dominates markedly, slaps the front and finishes with a left-handed kick. Airton Defense.

1 time Z Welison tries a strong shot from the middle of the street and sends it over Airton’s goal.

1 time Without the ball, America closes with a first line of five.

1 time In progress: Internacional 1×0 Botafogo.

1 time Z Welison hits right through the left side of the defense, disarms Everaldo in the speed play and still has a goal kick.

1 time Start of the game with pressure from Leo do Pici in the attack.

1 time Felipe goes down the right flank of the attack, tries to reverse to the left, hits crookedly and gives a goal kick.

1 time Fortaleza’s mistake on the ball out through the middle, Lucas Kal triggers Alosio, but Benevenuto cuts through the side line inside the area.

1 time ALMOST THE FIRST! Lucas Lima thinks it’s a great slap with the left-hander and serves Juninho Capixaba. The side invades the area, kicks from below and Airton falls to fit.

1 time Closed: Corinthians 1×0 Gois, Atltico-MG 2×0 Flamengo and Coritiba 0x1 Athletico-PR.

1 time Ceballos plays from the right half to the half-moon below and Coelho’s defense pushes away.

1 time Because of a muscle discomfort, goalkeeper Jailson misses America.

1 time LOOK AT THE FORTALEZA! Moses escapes once more to the left, feints Conti into the area and crosses from the bottom. Mining defense court.

1 time Fortaleza exchanges passes in the middle of the field with America further back.

1 time Moiss triggered with space on the left, arrives at the end and leaves short with Lucas Lima. Shirt 13 crosses with a left-handed low and hits.

1 time Fortaleza wears a tricolor shirt and blue callus. All of America in white.

1 time Roll the ball in the Castle!

1 time Teams on the lawn!

1 time In the last round, Fortaleza lost to Ava by 3×2, in Florianpolis. America was in a goalless draw against Fluminense, in Minas.

1 time In progress: Corinthians 1×0 Gois, Atltico-MG 2×0 Flamengo and Athletico-PR 0x0 Coritiba.

1 time America cast by Mancini: Airton; Cceres, Conti, der and Danilo Avelar; Marlon, Lucas Kal and Juninho; Felipe Azevedo, Everaldo and Alosio.

1 time Fortress defined by Vojvoda: Marcelo Boeck; Ceballos, Benevenuto and Titi; Yago Pikachu, Felipe, Z Welison, Lucas Lima and Juninho Capixaba; Moses and Romero.

1 time The game will be refereed by Leandro Pedro Vuaden, from Rio Grande do Sul. In VAR the command will be Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda (RJ).

1 time IN SEARCH OF REHABILITATION! The two teams each accumulate three rounds without winning. Leo do Pici is coming off a defeat and two draws. J the Coelho accumulates one tie and two defeats.

1 time America appears in 14th place with 15 points in the same 12 games played.

1 time Lantern of the competition, Fortaleza enters the field with only seven points won in 12 games played.

1 time Hot afternoon in Fortaleza: 28C.