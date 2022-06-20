Forza Motorsport will run at 4K60fps on Xbox Series X

After a jaw-dropping presentation at the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, Turn 10 Studios wants to do the same when Forza Motorsport becomes available and if you want to play it on an Xbox Series console, get ready for great visual quality.

According to information shared by the studio on its official website, the goal is to present Forza Motorsport on consoles with high graphic quality, high resolutions and impressive performance.

As revealed, Forza Motorsport will target native 4K resolution on Xbox Series X, accompanied by performance at 60 frames per second. If you’re going to play it on an Xbox Series S, the resolution target goes to 1080p, but performance will be the same target, 60fps for the best possible racing game experience.

Turn 10 Studios promises to reveal more information as we get closer to launch, for now we only know that Forza Motorsport arrives in 2023, before July, but we don’t have a precise date beyond “spring”.

In any case, the most important thing is to know that Turn 10 Studios is still going strong and is more than ready to dazzle.