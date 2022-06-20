four blumenauenses are drawn this Sunday

Four people from Blumenau were drawn at this Sunday’s Trimania, 19th. A woman, a resident of the Itoupava Central neighborhood, was one of the winners and will share R$ 10,000 with another person.

The others were awarded in the spins of luck and won R$ 1 thousand each.

This Sunday’s main prize was a Tracker car zero kilometers and another R$ 80 thousand. A resident of Brusque and a wife of Presidente Getúlio were drawn and will share the prize. According to the Trimania website, each one will receive the amount of R$ 97,500, which is equivalent to half of the prize, which totaled R$ 195,000.

The next draw takes place on Sunday, the 26th, and will be a special one for the Festa Junina. The main prize will be R$ 200 thousand. In addition, there will also be three raffles worth R$30,000 and 30 lucky spins, worth R$1,000 each. Tickets are sold for R$10.

Check out all the sweepstakes winners.

1st draw (R$ 10,000 – split between two people)

Gisela Schwartz

Itoupava Central, Blumenau

30 lucky spins (BRL 1,000 each)

Aline Pereira

Itoupava Norte, Blumenau

Anemarie Schibowski Silva

Salto do Norte, Blumenau

Geilson Silva Ferreira

Ponta Aguda, Blumenau

