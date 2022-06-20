Futures Ibovespa operates between losses and gains, with a holiday in the USA; dollar consolidates at the level of R$ 5.14

The Ibovespa future operates without a defined direction this Monday, the day of the Stock Exchanges closed in the United States due to the Emancipation of Slaves holiday. Without the Wall Street reference, the agenda is empty. In Europe, the highlight was inflation in Germany and Asia, the decision of the Chinese People’s Bank to keep loan interest rates unchanged.

The first information of the day plays against Ibovespa’s weighty shares. On the side of Petrobras (PETR4;PETR3), pressure from the government on the state-owned company follows, after another rise in fuel prices.

For Vale (VALE3), the drop in iron ore prices, which dropped more than 10% in the latest deals on the Chinese Dalian Stock Exchange, may weigh.

At 9:29 am (Brasília time), the Ibovespa futures for June was down 0.11%, at 111,235 points.

The commercial dollar rises 0.06% to BRL 5.147 in purchases and BRL 5.148 in sales. The dollar futures for July fell 0.27% to R$5.160.

Interest futures operate with an upward trend in the longer contracts and a downward trend in the shorter ones: DIF23, + 0.02 pp, at 13.58%; DIF25, +0.02 pp, at 12.55%; DIF27, +0.02 pp, at 12.47%; and DIF29, +0.01 pp, at 12.60%.

After last week’s losses, with interest rates raised by the Federal Reserve by 75 basis points, futures indices on Wall Street rise, with stock markets closed in the United States. The stock and Treasury bond markets don’t work there today.

Dow Jones futures were up 0.65%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were up 0.78% and 0.75%, respectively.

The main European stock market indices, on the other hand, are back in positive territory. The Stoxx 600 was up 0.68%.

But the escalation of prices continues to worry. Germany’s producer inflation (PPI) rose to 33.6% higher. Several ECB officials, including President Christine Lagarde, speak on Monday.

In Asia, the People’s Bank of China decided not to hold the benchmark rates for short-term and long-term loans, as expected. But the expectation is that adjustments can be made later, as the Covid zero policy adopted by the country threatens to jeopardize the growth target desired by the government for 2022.

Stocks were also pressured down again by the possibility of a recession in the United States.

Technical analysis by Pamela Semezatto, investment analyst and specialist in day trader by Clear Corretora

Ibovespa

With the holiday on Thursday and the stock markets falling sharply, Friday was a heaviest day here as well and the Ibovespa closed below 100,000 points. The point triggers a pivot bearish on the weekly chart, however, we still have to wait for this movement to continue for it to be a concrete breakout. From the daily chart, we can consider a breakout stretched and a rebound would be healthy. This week could be a little more decisive if you continue, or if you go back to working above 100,000.”

Dollar

“It continues to show strength in buying, but still without breaking the resistance of R$ 5,300, which would trigger a double bottom on the Weekly chart. It arrives in a resistance region (R$5,150 and R$5,300) and can show a trend definition for the coming weeks.”

