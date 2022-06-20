Gizelly Bicalho, ex-BBB, vents about mental health after receiving criticism of her boyfriend: “I’m not well”

Former BBB Gizelly Bicalho shared a long outburst on social media last Saturday (18). The lawyer who came receiving numerous criticisms after having assumed the relationship with the architect Talles Grippsaid that he has been constantly suffering from anxiety and panic attacks.

The influencer said that the criticism about her partner motivated her to speak publicly about the subject, as many fans were saying that she was more lively and fun when she was single and, after having assumed the relationship, it changed completely. It was then that Gizelly decided to open up the game and talk openly about what she’s been going through.: “Having to come and speak about my health is tense, but come on […] I’ve had numerous anxiety attacks in the last month, panic, my hair was falling out all over the place”started.

“I’m doing my follow-up and my therapies, I don’t want to go to drinking parties and the next day get into a ‘bad’ of not wanting to exist, I don’t want to! I’m not okay! I’m looking for my balance. That Gizelly from ‘BBB ‘ that you saw drunk, she passed“, fired the lawyer.

Gizelly went on to recount the various traumas she faced: “She went through a lot of trauma, a lot! And she seeks to have sanity to work, to be happy, to want to go out again, to want to be among people. Stop blaming Talles”he added, showing some prints of criticism made to the boyfriend.

Bicalho continued his outburst: “Now I have to balance the house Twitter accounts? Show a spreadsheet of what he pays and what I pay? […] He supports me and gives me strength everyday to overcome this horrible disease. […] Stop being unfair, stop! This has crossed all limits! I don’t want to do almost anything because I don’t have the strength! I just want to work and isolate myself, go find out what this disgraceful disease is and kills thousands of people”finished.