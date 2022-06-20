Gizelly Bicalho reveals that she is not in good mental health

Gizelly Bicalho, a BBB20 participant, vented on his Twitter revealing that he is not in good mental health at the moment and had to change medication to try to improve it. The former sister gained the support of the followers after the revelation.

In the outburst, Gizelly also stated that she wants to change the way she consumes alcohol from no longer wanting to drink until she forgets what happened and will ingest it socially, so that it contributes to her improvement in mental health. In addition, she asked fans to empathize with what she is experiencing at the moment.

“I’m not well”

“Having to come and speak about my health is tense, but come on: I changed my psychiatrist and medication, the medication needs 30 days to take effect. That way, I can’t drink. I’ve had numerous anxiety attacks in the last month, panic, my hair was falling out all over, “ started Gizelly, in an outburst on Twitter.

At the moment, the ex-sister decided to get away from parties and events so that she can recover in the best way possible and asked fans to forget about Gizelly that she was at BBB.

“I’m doing my follow-up and my therapies. I don’t want to go to parties to drink and the other day to get into a ‘bad’ of not wanting to exist. I do not want! I am not well. I’m looking for my balance. That BBB Gizelly passed”, added.

Finally, the influencer closed: “When the 30 days are over, I will drink my cream in moderation as I always did. Falling drunk, not remembering anything and crying because I’m in bad, I don’t want to. Accept it!”.