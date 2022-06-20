Gkay receives criticism after showing defined abs and rebuts: ‘let me be ugly in peace’

the influencer Gessica Kayane, known as Gkay, received criticism on social media because of her appearance. In a photo published on Saturday night (18), she showed the defined abdomen and drew attention for the new look.

In an Instagram story, Gkay referenced training at the gym, dressed in a tank top and short shorts. For netizens, however, the image made it visible that the comedian performed the LAD liposurgery that manages to define the region of the abdomen.

“It’s paid (laughs), and it really is, because whoever received the jackpot was the surgeon“, wrote a Twitter user. Soon after, Gkay’s name became one of the most talked about topics on the social network.

Defense

To cite the subject, the influencer also turned to the social network. “Let me be ugly in peace,” she wrote on Saturday (18). Soon after, she took the opportunity to share some famous tweets about the issue.

“The internet and the habit of wanting to offend people at all costs. Understand, who has to like and be happy is the person. If Gkay is happy like this, what does it affect in your life?”, wrote the singer Solange. Almeida.