Glove de Pedreiro: Iran Ferreira does live angry with charges on social networks and announces pause in videos | Bahia

The digital influencer Iran Ferreira, known as “Luva de Pedreiro”, announced a pause in the recording of the videos. During a live on social media, on Sunday (19), he was irritated by the charges they have suffered on the internet.
- Share on WhatsApp
- Share on Telegram
Luva de Pedreiro even responded to some followers who commented that he would be altered during the live.
- BROKER’S GLOVE: Meet Iran Ferreira, success on the internet
“I’m for my followers. What my followers say to me there… You know? I don’t drink, partner. I’m healthy. You know? But I want to vent on this f***. , he commented, elated.
Glove of Pedreiro: Iran Ferreira does live angry with charges on social networks and announces pause in videos — Photo: Reproduction / Social Networks
“A hug for you there. These days I don’t post a video. I’m going to stay there for a while… Are you on? No posting video. I’ll cool my head, man! They keep bothering the guy. Follow this f*ck *** alone. God and my fans bro. F*** it. The rest is the rest,” added the influencer.
After the influencer’s speeches, followers began to ask if he was okay, and came to speculate that the young man was dissatisfied with his advisory team and with the businessman.
Bahian influencers gather millions of followers with catchphrases and good humor
Iran Ferreira is 20 years old and was born in the city of Quijingue, 322 kilometers from Salvador. The Pedreiro Glove became a sensation on social media with videos of its feats in a floodplain field in the city, always accompanied by the catchphrase: “receive!”.
The name Luva de Pedreiro refers to the gloves used by young people to play football. The celebration of each goal went viral, especially in the world of the ball. Neymar, Nenê, the Germans Serge Gnabry and Kimmich, and even the son of Cristiano Ronaldo have you noticed the baiano and, like the millions of followers, have taken the ‘receive’ to different places.
The young man is the most followed football influencer on Instagram: he has more than 14 million followers. On TikTok, where he became successful for celebrating goals, Iran Ferreira has about 17 million profiles.
Iran Luva de Pedreiro is successful on the networks — Photo: Social networks
See more state news at g1 Bahia.