Google TV: How to use the app on Android and iOS

After some waiting time, the Google TV finally became available for Android and iOS operating systems, and can be consumed by users directly on mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets.

The novelty arrives in Brazil to replace the old Google Play Movies, the company’s streaming service focused on buying or renting audiovisual productions. The difference is that the new platform also includes advanced content recommendation functions, as well as a revamped interface.

If you’re interested in having Google TV at your disposal, stay tuned for everything we’ll cover in the following text.

How to set up Google TV on Android?

When accessing the Google Play Store on your device, use the search bar to type “Google TV”. You can also search for the app by its discontinued name, in this case Google Play Movies. When you open it, tap Update or Install, because if your app update settings are automatic, you may already have it on your device.

After a few seconds, depending on your internet connection, you will be able to run Google TV. You may need to log in to your Google account to activate it effectively, but it will also be able to leverage your Google Play Movies data to follow along. On the home page, there will be recommendations of the latest releases and productions organized by genre.

As the user accesses the stream, more personalized settings will be developed, showing that the algorithm will be at your disposal to suggest movies and series based on your personal taste. As you browse the app, find top items to buy or rent, as well as your library of past purchases.

You will also be able to create a list of interests, with movies and series to buy or rent later, in addition to productions that have not yet been released, and still communicate through a channel of personalized tips on the platform.

How to set up Google TV on iOS?

The process of installing and configuring Google TV on devices with an iOS operating system is very similar to the mechanisms used by Android. In this way, it is necessary to open the App Store on the iPhone or iPad and search for Google TV (or also Google Play Movies). When the app appears, just tap Get or Open if it’s already installed and just needs an update.

When running it, provide your Google account login information and navigate through the options that appear ahead, including library recommendations, movies and series separated by genre and latest releases, as well as the list of interests and the communication channel for receive tips for interesting productions based on your tastes.

What to watch on Google TV?

In general, through the application, users will be able to purchase or rent for a few days all films and series that are not available on traditional streaming platforms and are distributed in this format.

It is also worth noting that within Google TV, it is possible to aggregate your subscriptions from other services and watch all the desired productions from a single location. Another novelty is the possibility of watching free content through the “Other Ways to Watch” tab.

And with the help of a Chromecastfor example, the simulcast button can be used in the application to mirror the contents directly on the television, transforming your smartphone into a kind of advanced remote control.

On Google TV, through an already registered payment method, financial transactions will be even easier. So, to rent or buy a movie or series, just tap on the production poster and finalize your order. From this, the application also allows content to be consumed offline with the option of downloading on the device.

In addition to being available on Android and iOS, Google TV is the default interface for new TCL televisions in Brazil and can also be used on compatible streaming devices such as the Realme TV Stick and Chromecast.