Grêmio agrees to hire midfielder Lucas Leiva

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Grêmio agrees to hire midfielder Lucas Leiva 3 Views

*With information from Radio Guaíba reporter Rafael Pfeiffer

THE novel Lucas Leiva, 35 years old, is nearing its end. And he must be positive for Grêmio. This Sunday, the midfielder accepted the Grêmio proposal and is preparing to sign until December 2023 with Tricolor. even with the Botafogo harassmentwhich offered higher salary values ​​and longer contract time, the player prioritized his return to Porto Alegre.

according to Radio Guaíba reporter Rafael Pfeiffer, the signing of the contract should take place this Monday at the Arena. Since the end of May, Lucas Leiva has been free on the market, after saying goodbye to Lazio, from Italy, where he played for five seasons.

Arriving as a reinforcement for the dispute of Series B, the athlete will only be able to start acting from the 18th of July, when the window for reinforcements opens. He will find the club again under reconstruction. Since leaving the old Olympic stadium in 2007, the midfielder, who played in the Battle of the Aflitos in Serie B, in 2005, and in the Libertadores vice-championship, in 2007, has always made clear his desire to one day return to wearing the shirt. grêmio.


See too

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Internacional gives up on buying Bruno Mndez and says that defender will return to Corinthians

Hours after beating Goiás 1-0, at Neo Química Arena, Corinthians learned of important news involving …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved